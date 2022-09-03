Pilot threatening to crash stolen plane into Mississippi Walmart, police say

3 September 2022, 15:50 | Updated: 3 September 2022, 16:17

A pilot is threatening to crash a stolen plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, police say.
A pilot is threatening to crash a stolen plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, police say. Picture: Facebook @LTown LTown /Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A pilot is threatening to crash a stolen plane into a Walmart in Mississippi, US police have said.

The pilot of the small plane began circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, at about 5am local time (11am BST) and was still in the air more than three hours later.

He is said to have threatened to crash the aircraft into a local Walmart store.

Both the Walmart and a nearby convenience store have been evacuated as a precuation, Tupelo police said.

They added that they have made contact with the pilot directly.

Police said: "Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given.

"With the mobility of an aeroplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo."

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter: "State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation.

"All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department."

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the stolen plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

