Police release new CCTV of man ‘seen in area’ when Olivia, 9, was gunned down in her own home

3 September 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 3 September 2022, 16:00

Police want to speak to a second man in fresh CCTV about the murder of nine-year-old Olivia.
Police want to speak to a second man in fresh CCTV about the murder of nine-year-old Olivia. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

Police investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released CCTV of a second man seen in the area in their ongoing search for her killer.

The footage, shared to Merseyside Police's Twitter, showed a man with short hair in a bright jacket.

The force urged anyone who has seen him or who knows his name to come forward, adding that they believe he was in the area at the time of the incident.

"We believe he may have important information that could help us catch her killer," the force added.

Officers previously revealed that two guns were used in the shooting, in which nine-year-old Olivia was shot dead.

Separate CCTV previously released shows what police believe to be Olivia's killer fleeing the scene.

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, and the intended target, Joseph Nee, were also both injured when Nee forced his way into her family home, being chased by a hit man in Knotty Ash, Liverpool.

Neither of the men had links to her family.

Read more: Chilling CCTV footage shows Olivia's killer running from scene, as police reveal two guns used in shooting

Read more: Family of drug dealer who burst into little Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s home pay tribute by laying flowers

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia's death last week and have since been released on bail.

Police also called on football fans to spread the word after Everton and Liverpool supporters paid tribute to Olivia during the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

An image of Olivia was displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park as the stadium erupted into applause during the ninth minute of the game.

Fans were also said to have sung Merseyside in tribute to the youngster and an anti-knife and gun crime banner was unfurled during the game, stretching across both Everton and Liverpool supporters.

Olivia's family yesterday asked mourners to wear a "splash of pink" to her upcoming funeral - set to take place on September 15.

A notice posted on the website of Debbie Bennett Funeral Directors on Friday said: "Olivia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

"Funeral Mass at St Margaret Mary's Church, Pilch Lane, Dovecot on Thursday 15th September at 11am, followed by a Private Burial."

It added: "Family requested everyone to wear a splash of pink."

