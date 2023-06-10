Boy charged with attempted murder after attack at Devon school which injured two students

10 June 2023, 21:18

Blundell's School in Tiverton saw two students injured on Friday with two others charged in the case
Blundell's School in Tiverton saw two students injured on Friday with two others charged in the case. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after an attack that injured two students at a posh Devon private school on Friday.

The boy will appear at Exeter Magistrates Court on Monday accused of the attack which injured two students and a member of staff.

The teenage victims are still in hospital - with the adult staff member treated and discharged on the day of the attack.

A police guard is remaining in front of the £41,000-per-year school which has children boarding. The guard will stay in place until the end of Saturday.

Supt Toby Davies said: “Our thoughts remain with the injured boys and their families in what must be a harrowing time for them. My officers are continuing to support them and the wider school community.

“We continue to fully investigate this incident and a scene guard remains in place at the school and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day. In the meantime, we need to remind the public of the law surrounding this matter.”

The suspects under the age of 18 are unable to be identified under the law.

“We therefore remind the public that it is vital that they do not speculate on the identity of either the victims or the suspect in this case,” he said.

Bart Wielenga, the school's headmaster, informed parents and guardians on Friday of the events which took place in a boarding house.

