Bradley Cooper reveals he used to 'shower with his dad' and is 'fine being naked around the house'

It comes after Bradley Cooper revealed he wasn't sure if he loved his daughter when she was young. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper has revealed he is "totally comfortable" with being nude all the time, including when he used to shower naked with his dad.

Speaking to the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, Cooper, who recently received an Oscar nomination for his role in Maestro, said he grew comfortable walking naked around the house as his father 'always' did the same.

In the podcast, the host admitted his family was 'naked all the time'.

"Me too," Cooper replied.

"And by the way, I was like that," Cooper continued.

"Not with my mom but with my dad. My dad was always nude, always took showers with him." Shepard then asked: "And you’re quite comfortable nude?"

"Totally," Cooper said.

It was not the only revelation from Cooper's appearance on the podcast.

The Hangover star also revealed he struggled to feel connected to his daughter for eight months following her birth.

"The first eight months — I don’t even know if I really love the kid," Cooper admitted.

The actor, who shares daughter Lea with former Victoria's Secret model ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, 38, revealed the initial struggle that he felt following her arrival in March 2017.

The Hollywood actor then went on to admit that he wasn't sure he would still be alive was it not for fatherhood.

Explaining that his feelings towards his child have since changed dramatically, he adds: "I would die in a second for my kid."