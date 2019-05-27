Breaking News

Brexit Party Dominate EU Elections, While Tory And Labour Vote Slides

Nigel Farage celebrates a great performance by the Brexit Party. Picture: PA

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party received almost a third of votes in the European Elections in the UK.

The Brexit Party is on course to win 29 of the UK's 73 seats in the European Parliament - making it the biggest single party in the European Parliament.

Mr Farage, who is back on his LBC show on Monday evening at 6pm, warned the government that if Brexit isn't delivered by 31st October, these results would be repeated in a General Election.

It was also a very good night for pro-Remain parties, with the Liberal Democrats and Green party all making huge gains.

Vince Cable's Lib Dems won 15 seats, including winning in London, and pushed Labour down to third place with 10 MEPs.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has hinted he might be prepared to change strategy after coming under pressure from senior colleagues to fully support a second referendum.

The Green Party more than doubled their number of MEPs, winning seven seats.

The Conservatives attracted only 9% of the share in England and Wales, finishing in fifth place, making it their worst ever performance in an election. They are on course to lose 15 seats.

Ukip no longer have any MEPs, meaning that leader Gerard Batten lost his seat.

EUROPEAN ELECTION RESULTS

Brexit Party: 28 MEPs

Lib Dem: 15

Labour: 10

Green: 7

Conservative: 3

Plaid Cymru: 1

Results after 10 of 12 regions declared. Scotland and Northern Ireland to follow on Monday.

European Election results being announced in Brussels. Picture: Getty

Across Europe, the results show a similar splintering of the centrist votes, as both the far-right and pro-environment Greens gained ground.

In France, the party of Marine Le Pen came joint-first, while Angela Merkel's ruling coalition in Germany saw a drastic loss in support to the Greens and the far right.

And the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a snap general election after his party suffered major losses.