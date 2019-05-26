Breaking News

European Election 2019: Latest Results

26 May 2019, 23:31 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 00:39

European Elections
European Elections. Picture: PA

Britain finds out the results of Thursday's European Elections. Get all the very latest right here.

RESULTS SO FAR

Brexit Party: 28 MEPs
Lib Dem: 15 MEPs
Labour: 10 MEP
Green: 7 MEPs
Conservative: 3 MEP
Plaid Cymru: 1 MEP

Results correct after nine of 12 regions.

NORTH EAST RESULTS

Brexit Party: 2 MEPs
Labour: 1 MEP

EASTERN RESULTS

Brexit Party: 3 MEPs
Lib Dem: 2 MEPs
Conservative: 1 MEP
Green: 1 MEP

LONDON RESULTS

Lib Dem: 3 MEPs
Labour: 2 MEPs
Brexit: 2 MEPs
Greens: 1 MEP

WEST MIDLANDS RESULTS

Brexit Party: 3 MEPs
Labour: 1 MEP
Lib Dem: 1 MEP
Green 1 MEP
Conservative: 1 MEP

WALES RESULTS

Brexit Party: 2 MEPs
Labour: 1 MEP
Plaid Cymru: 1 MEP

YORKSHIRE AND THE HUMBER

Brexit: 3 MEPs
Labour 1 MEP
Lib Dems 1 MEP
Green 1 MEP

SOUTH WEST RESULTS

Brexit: 3 MEPs
Lib Dems: 2 MEPs
Green: 1 MEP

EAST MIDLANDS RESULTS

Brexit: 3 MEPs
Labour: 1 MEP
Lib Dem: 1 MEP

SOUTH EAST RESULTS

Brexit: 4 MEPs
Lib Dem: 3 MEPs
Conservative: 1 MEP
Green: 1 MEP
Labour: 1 MEP

NORTH WEST RESULTS

Brexit: 3 MEPs
Labour: 2 MEPs
Lib Dem: 2 MEP
Green: 1 MEP

Scotland and Northern Ireland are not counting votes until Monday morning.

