European Election 2019: Latest Results

26 May 2019, 23:31 | Updated: 27 May 2019, 00:39
Britain finds out the results of Thursday's European Elections. Get all the very latest right here.
Brexit Party: 28 MEPs
Lib Dem: 15 MEPs
Labour: 10 MEP
Green: 7 MEPs
Conservative: 3 MEP
Plaid Cymru: 1 MEP
Results correct after nine of 12 regions.
Brexit Party: 2 MEPs
Labour: 1 MEP
Brexit Party: 3 MEPs
Lib Dem: 2 MEPs
Conservative: 1 MEP
Green: 1 MEP
Lib Dem: 3 MEPs
Labour: 2 MEPs
Brexit: 2 MEPs
Greens: 1 MEP
Brexit Party: 3 MEPs
Labour: 1 MEP
Lib Dem: 1 MEP
Green 1 MEP
Conservative: 1 MEP
Brexit Party: 2 MEPs
Labour: 1 MEP
Plaid Cymru: 1 MEP
Brexit: 3 MEPs
Labour 1 MEP
Lib Dems 1 MEP
Green 1 MEP
Brexit: 3 MEPs
Lib Dems: 2 MEPs
Green: 1 MEP
Brexit: 3 MEPs
Labour: 1 MEP
Lib Dem: 1 MEP
Brexit: 4 MEPs
Lib Dem: 3 MEPs
Conservative: 1 MEP
Green: 1 MEP
Labour: 1 MEP
Brexit: 3 MEPs
Labour: 2 MEPs
Lib Dem: 2 MEP
Green: 1 MEP
Scotland and Northern Ireland are not counting votes until Monday morning.