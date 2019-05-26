Breaking News

European Election 2019: Latest Results

European Elections. Picture: PA

Britain finds out the results of Thursday's European Elections. Get all the very latest right here.

RESULTS SO FAR

Brexit Party: 28 MEPs

Lib Dem: 15 MEPs

Labour: 10 MEP

Green: 7 MEPs

Conservative: 3 MEP

Plaid Cymru: 1 MEP

Results correct after nine of 12 regions.

NORTH EAST RESULTS

Brexit Party: 2 MEPs

Labour: 1 MEP

EASTERN RESULTS

Brexit Party: 3 MEPs

Lib Dem: 2 MEPs

Conservative: 1 MEP

Green: 1 MEP

LONDON RESULTS

Lib Dem: 3 MEPs

Labour: 2 MEPs

Brexit: 2 MEPs

Greens: 1 MEP

WEST MIDLANDS RESULTS

Brexit Party: 3 MEPs

Labour: 1 MEP

Lib Dem: 1 MEP

Green 1 MEP

Conservative: 1 MEP

WALES RESULTS

Brexit Party: 2 MEPs

Labour: 1 MEP

Plaid Cymru: 1 MEP

YORKSHIRE AND THE HUMBER

Brexit: 3 MEPs

Labour 1 MEP

Lib Dems 1 MEP

Green 1 MEP

SOUTH WEST RESULTS

Brexit: 3 MEPs

Lib Dems: 2 MEPs

Green: 1 MEP

EAST MIDLANDS RESULTS

Brexit: 3 MEPs

Labour: 1 MEP

Lib Dem: 1 MEP

SOUTH EAST RESULTS

Brexit: 4 MEPs

Lib Dem: 3 MEPs

Conservative: 1 MEP

Green: 1 MEP

Labour: 1 MEP

NORTH WEST RESULTS

Brexit: 3 MEPs

Labour: 2 MEPs

Lib Dem: 2 MEP

Green: 1 MEP

Scotland and Northern Ireland are not counting votes until Monday morning.