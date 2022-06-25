Brit, 25, falls to his death climbing over Spain's notorious 'Devil's Pass'

The Brit fell from the Devil's Pass in northern Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 25-year-old Brit has been killed after falling from a notorious Spanish mountain nicknamed the "Devil's Pass".

The unnamed man was climbing with his friend in the north of the country before taking on a stretch on his own.

It is thought he got caught up in a storm as he travelled along the pass between Alluitz and Anboto peaks in the Urkiola mountain range in the Basque Country of northern Spain.

The peaks are the second-highest and highest summits respectively. The latter stands as 4,367 feet.

The man may have been trying to get down from the crest in wet weather, which can be treacherous, The Sun reported.

A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services have located the lifeless body of the mountaineer who we had been searching for since Thursday evening.

"The alarm was raised around 8.30pm, saying the 25-year-old had gone missing near to the Alluitz mountain summit.

"A police helicopter found his body in a place called the canal de Infernu Zubi, near to the Alluitz peak, where it appears he could have suffered a fall."

It was unclear if both Brits were visiting for a holiday or if they lived in Spain.

A local report said they were staying at a hotel in Eibar.

The Devil's Pass and Anboto saw 12 deaths between 2000 and 2010, a local newspaper previously reported.