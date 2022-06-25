Ex-Spandau Ballet singer sobs in court charged with rape and sexual assault

Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild has been charged with a string of sexual offences. Picture: Instagram @rosswilliamwild

By Daisy Stephens

Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild wept as he appeared in court charged with a string of sexual offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ross William Wild, 34, is accused of 17 offences between 2013 and 2018.

They include accusations of filming himself sexually assaulting six women while they slept, The Sun reports.

Wild, who replaced Tony Hadley as the band's singer in 2018, is also accused of raping a woman, blackmailing her and disclosing a private sexual picture of her.

Wild was in the band for around a year. Picture: Instagram @rosswilliamwild

He was arrested at his parents' Aberdeen home on Thursday and appeared at Carlisle magistrates' court under his real name, Ross Davidson.

He wore a plain black T-shirt as he appeared in the dock, and wept as his solicitor Chris Toms told the court: "He is a professional musical performer."

No plea was entered but of the rape charge Mr Toms said: "That is firmly denied.

"He wants his day in court."

The singer was remanded in custody and will appear at Wood Green Crown Court on July 22.