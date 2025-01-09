Mystery as Brit tourist's naked body found on Thailand beach, as chilling CCTV uncovered

A British tourist's naked body has been found on a beach in Thailand, leaving his heartbroken family desperate for answers about his death.

South Londoner Regan Kelly, 28, died after arriving for a month-long holiday in Thailand on December 30.

Mr Kelly was last seen at the Mad Monkey hostel in Phuket, where he was staying, with CCTV capturing a "heated" conversation with another man.

His sister Laurie Blackall said: "We are not too sure what they were talking about, but the conversation seemed a bit confrontational.

"There's no audio but Regan looked visibly upset."

Mr Kelly had been keeping in touch with his family on a regular basis, and Ms Blackall said they knew something was wrong when they didn't hear from him on January 3.

Security footage shows Mr Kelly running, with an unknown man following him around 20 seconds later.

He was found by a watersports instructor on the beach on 10am the next day.

She and her father have flown to Thailand in a bid to work out what happened to Mr Kelly.

She told MailOnline: "The detective said he has worked tirelessly but I just don't know if they want to make it out like it was a tragic accident.

"Don't get me wrong, it could have been an accident, but something is really not sitting right with me."

Ms Blackall said she wanted to speak to the man that her brother had been seen speaking to.

"I would like to appeal to this guy and for him to tell us what was said, I want to ask why Regan seemed so upset," she said.

"Maybe he was just having a passionate conversation, talking about life. Judging by what we saw, they could have been having a very deep conversation.

"But it seems like it was getting heated towards the end - no physical altercations more verbal."

The family have started a fundraiser to bring his body back to the UK.

Ms Blackall said in the fundraiser: "He was an amazing Son, Brother and Uncle. He’ll be deeply missed by all his friends and family.

"Rest in Peace Regan, your huge smile and your amazing laugh will be forever missed".