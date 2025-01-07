Fears grow as police seek public's help in hunt for three missing siblings aged 13, 15 & 16

Tullulah-Belle, 16, Lily, 13, and George, 15, were last seen at around 5pm on January 4. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Police are seeking help from the public after three teenage siblings vanished in Essex.

Tullulah-Belle, 16, Lily, 13, and George, 15, were last seen at around 5pm on January 4.

The trio were together when they vanished and police say they are growing increasingly concerned about their safety.

The teenagers have links to the Wincanton and Milborne area.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "Lily is white, approximately 5ft tall, of slim build, with long, brown hair and green eyes.

"George is white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair and light-coloured eyes.

"Tullulah-Belle is white, approximately 5ft 4ins of slim build, with long, light brown / blonde hair and blue eyes."

The force has turned to social media for help in finding the teenagers.

In a post on X, they said: "We are appealing for the public's help to find missing three siblings who are thought to be in Somerset.

"If you see them, please call us ref 5225004247."

