Desperate search launched after two Brits vanish hiking in Italy's Dolomite mountains

The two men vanished while hiking in Northern Italy. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

A massive search and rescue operation is underway in the Italian Dolomites for two British men who vanished while on a hiking trip.

Aziz Ziriat, 36, and Samuel Harris, 35, both from London, have not been heard from since January 1 after sending messages home.

They both missed their flight back to the UK on January 6.

Alpine Rescue, Guardia di Finanza Rescue, Carabinieri and the local fire brigade are working together to find the missing Brits, but heavy snowfall in the area means progress has been slow.

Authorities have said it is highly unusual for hikers to vanish at this time of year.

It is rare for hikers to go missing at this time of year. Picture: Alamy

Friends of the pair are flying out to Northern Italy in a bid to aid in the search.

Loved ones of the two men have flooded social media with appeals to help find them.

Crystal Palace Football Club, where Ziriat works, wrote online: "Crystal Palace urges supporters to share any information they might have to help locate Palace for Life Foundation staff member Aziz Ziriat, and his friend Sam Harris, who have been missing since 1st January whilst hiking in the Dolomites mountains in northeastern Italy.

"The two were last heard from at 14:20 on Wednesday, 1st January, and they were believed to be near a hut called Casina Dosson – near the town Tione Di Trento, near Riva Del Garda, on Lake Garda. We are appealing for anyone familiar with the area, who can provide assistance or information, to get in touch. If you know the area and can help, please dial 999 and reference CAD 0197/07 Jan25."

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI and a friend of the men took to LinkedIn to appeal for information.

He wrote: "Hi everyone, I urgently need your help! Two of my friends have gone missing whilst hiking in the Dolomites. They are both 35 and have been missing since 1st January while hiking in the snow.

"We know they were near Casina Dosson Tione Di Trento, near Rival Del Garda, on Lake Garda, and possibly this route (see image attached). We urgently need help locating them. If you have experience with mountain rescue or know people who might be able to help please dm me asap. Thank you!"