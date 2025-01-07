Urgent manhunt launched after man attempts to kidnap two children on busy London street

Police have launched an urgent hunt for the suspect. Picture: Tower Hamlets Police

By Henry Moore

An urgent manhunt is underway following the attempted kidnapping of two small children in East London.

A man attempted to grab the children on Bow Road in Tower Hamlets, East London, on November 27 at around 4.30pm.

The suspect is described as blonde, short and white with no facial hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers with black shoes.

Writing on X, Tower Hamlets Police said: "We are appealing for help to identify a man we want to in connection with the attempted kidnapping of two children which took place around 16:30hrs on 27 November, Bow Road, E3.

The incident took place on Bow Road in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Google Maps

"The man is described as a white man with blonde hair, no facial hair and of a short height.

"He was wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers with black shoes.

"If you recognise him contact police quoting 5283/27NOV2024."

This comes after a hero father revealed he rescued his teenage daughter after she was kidnapped and pressed into sexual captivity.

Frank Gervasi tracked his daughter Emmarae down to a yacht a month after she disappeared when she got into a car outside her home in Long Island, in New York state.

Emmarae, 14, is said to have gone off with an older man whom she met online on December 9, before being dropped off and taken by a "random" stranger".

Mr Gervasi received an anonymous tip that Emmarae, 14, was being held on the boat before going in and rescuing her, with police following behind.

Mr Gervasi said that he had been through "26 days of hell" while searching for his daughter.

After rescuing her, he added: “It was a gift from God. I can't describe the feeling I had when I grabbed her."

Mr Gervasi said: “Emma was being held against her will. She was not allowed to leave the boat unless she was escorted by somebody,.

“So I do believe this is sex trafficking, and it’s being looked into.”