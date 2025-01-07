Breaking News

Health Secretary 'distressed and ashamed’ for patients as six hospitals declare critical incidents amid winter flu virus

7 January 2025, 15:22 | Updated: 7 January 2025, 15:47

Wes Streeting is "distressed and ashamed" after a number of hospitals have declared critical incidents
Wes Streeting is "distressed and ashamed" after a number of hospitals have declared critical incidents. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has told LBC he is "distressed and ashamed" about what patients are going through as six hospitals have declared critical incidents in their A&Es.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Warnings have been issued in Plymouth, Hampshire, Birmingham and on Merseyside and some patients have had to wait up to 50 hours to be seen.

It's been a turbulent start to the year for Labour ministers so far, and the NHS is struggling again amid a spike in seasonal viruses.

And it comes after polling carried out for LBC revealed that one in four voters who backed Labour last year now regrets it.

When asked by LBC's Shelagh Fogarty if what’s going on in the UK's A&Es is a national emergency, Mr Streeting said the NHS is "broken, not beaten".

He added he was "extremely forthright" at the start of his tenure as Health Secretary and attracted some criticism for his comments.

Mr Streeting then said there are more more beds taken up with flu at the moment than usual, but that "annual winter pressures should not lead to an annual winter crisis".

Over the Christmas period, Mr Streeting stated he "popped into the Derriford hospital in Plymouth to look at the A&E there.

SF_WesStreeting

He said that it "pops up every winter crisis" because they have particular challenges - despite staff's efforts and a "great new chief executive".

He added: "I am never going to pretend that when there are problems that everything is alright. I will do everything I can to make sure that we see consistent improvement.. it is going to take time.

"I feel genuinely distressed and ashamed about some off the things that patients are experiencing."

When probed on a plan for A&E and ambulance services, Mr Streeting said they will shortly publish an emergency care reform plan and are looking at this winter to plan for the next.

Read more: Flu warning issued as 'quad-demic' surge sees Covid-era masks return to hospitals across Britain

Read more: NHS Cornwall declares critical incident as flu cases quadruple and experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead

When asked by caller Melissa, an NHS consultant surgeon, about pay and pensions, Streeting says he recognises the importance of the NHS workforce but that because of the financial pressures: "I am less worried about the consultants, we need you, I value your expertise and we should pay you."

He adds: "I am doing as much as I can as fast as I can, to build a new mutual respect between NHS staff and the government."

Ambulances parked outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital
Ambulances parked outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Picture: Getty

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has declared a "critical incident" due to "exceptionally high demand" on services and urged people to only go to A&E in a genuine medical emergency.

The hospital said it was "extremely busy" amid a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory conditions, prompting Liverpool Riverside Labour MP Kim Johnson to call on the government to come up with a plan to increase NHS funding.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also said there was a "critical incident" at Basingstoke and Winchester hospitals due to "sustained pressures" while University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust also declared a critical incident because of "significant and rising demand for hospital care".

The East Midlands Ambulance Service - which covers Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire - has declared the first critical incident in its history due to a combination of "significant patient demand, pressure within hospitals and flooding".

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Migrants walking to enter Greece from Turkey

European court rules against Greece over migrant’s illegal deportation

Police have launched an urgent hunt for the suspect.

Urgent manhunt launched after man attempts to kidnap two children on busy London street

A Qatar Airways plane, a first international commercial flight since the fall of former Syrian president Bashar Assad, lands at Damascus international airport arriving from Qatar

First commercial flight since fall of Assad lands in Syria’s capital

China Nepal Earthquake

Earthquake kills at least 126 people in western China near Mount Everest

Former far-right National Front party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen clenches his fist at the statue of Joan of Arc in Pari

French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen dies at 96

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Florida

Two bodies found in landing gear of JetBlue plane at US airport

Four people were rushed to hospital following the incident.

Four rushed to hospital as 27 people exposed to toxic chemical at spa

Live
Exclusive
Wes Streeting takes listeners' calls

Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes LBC listener calls as NHS hospitals declare crisis amid flu spike - follow live

The Tan Hill Inn is located in the rural North Yorkshire Dales

'Bit of an adventure': 23 guests snowed in at highest pub in Britain - after amber warning brings flurry of snow and ice

A child plays in front of a residential block in Sisimiut, Greenland

Donald Trump Jr lands in Greenland after father said US should own territory

Meta is ditching its fact-checking service

Meta ditches fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram in favour of X-style 'community notes'

Insp Charles Ehikioya is accused of sending racist and sexist messages in a WhatsApp group

Head of Met's Black Police Association accused of sending 'clearly racist' WhatsApps mocking origins of Covid

French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

France marks 10 years since deadly Charlie Hebdo attacks

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s Ukraine envoy has postponed planned trip to Kyiv, says top diplomat

x

Exact date snow to hit as Arctic blast sweeps London and Southern England - as traffic and travel disruption expected

Frank Gervasi rescued his friend Emmarae

Hero father rescues daughter, 14, from month-long 'sex-trafficking' hell in Taken-style plot, as 65-year-old arrested

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hive Cafe Vandalism Attack

‘Police are Failing Us’: Charity cafe suffers £75k damage following three Christmas attacks
Justin Trudeau speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Toronto

Who will replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister of Canada?

Craig Peters will serve as CEO of the combined business (Alamy)

Shutterstock and Getty Images to join and become huge visual content company

Founder of the Front national (FN) far-right party Jean-Marie Le Pen has died

French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen dies aged 96

The bodies were discovered at Fort Lauderdale airport

Mystery as two people found dead inside landing gear of JetBlue plane after arriving in Florida
A man mourns over the bodies of two members of Abeid family who were killed in the Israeli bombardment in Maghazi, central Gaza Strip, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israel’s military launches wave of raids across occupied West Bank

'I will educate America on who Tommy Robinson actually is', says Nigel Farage.

Farage vows to 'educate US on who Tommy Robinson actually is' amid claims far-right activist is 'political prisoner'
A TV screen shows an image of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as supporters stage a rally to oppose his impeachment near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean agency receives new warrant to detain impeached President Yoon

Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch clashed over membership figures on Boxing Day.

Nigel Farage confirms he won't sue Kemi Badenoch over membership row - but reveals how he plans to hit back
Critical incidents have been declared at Royal Liverpool University Hospital (bottom right) and Derriford Hospital in Plymouth among others

Critical incident declared at five hospitals due to 'exceptionally high flu cases' with patients facing 50 hour waits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News