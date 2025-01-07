Hospitals declare critical incident amid 'exceptionally' busy A&E as patients wait up to 50 hours for treatment

Royal Liverpool University Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Three NHS trusts have declared a critical incident amid "exceptionally high" demand on A&E services.

The Royal Liverpool University Hospital said staff were working incredibly hard" to treat patients suffering from "flu and respiratory illnesses".

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also said there was a "critical incident" at Basingstoke and Winchester hospitals due to "sustained pressures".

Meanwhile University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust also declared a critical incident because of "significant and rising demand for hospital care".

A spokesperson for Liverpool University Hospitals Trust said: "We have a comprehensive plan in place and are taking all the necessary actions to manage the challenging circumstances facing patients and colleagues currently.

"We are working with partner organisations to ensure those that are medically fit can leave hospital safely and at the earliest opportunity.

"Colleagues are working incredibly hard to treat people as quickly as possible, however, some people will experience longer waits while we treat our sickest patients."

They added: "We have seen an increasing number of people with flu and respiratory illnesses in our emergency departments in recent weeks."

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital. Picture: Alamy

The level of flu hospitalisations in England have quadrupled in a month, NHS figures revealed last week.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they had no extra capacity to admit more patients.

Hospital bosses said factors included a high admission rate, a high number of infectious patients requiring isolation, and a low discharge rate.

Julie Dawes, chief nurse for Hampshire Hospitals, says: “This year has seen an unusually high level of winter viruses with a significant number of patients presenting with respiratory issues.

“There are two ways the public can help at this time; firstly, by only attending our Emergency Departments if acutely unwell or injured; and secondly by collecting loved ones who are ready for discharge.

"Our ward teams can help with medication or equipment so if you can, please have the conversation and collect loved ones; this will free up capacity for someone who in need of hospital treatment and care.

“Anyone suffering from a winter virus is advised to stay at home and rest, drink plenty of fluids, and use over-the-counter medication such as paracetamol or ibuprofen to assist with managing symptoms.”

Darryn Allcorn, Chief Nurse at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: “Our Emergency Department is there for life-threatening conditions and real emergencies. If you can use other services, such as NHS 111, pharmacy or your GP, please do so. If you do come to the Emergency Department and it is not an emergency or a life-threatening condition, then you may be redirected.

“It’s really important we make sure that the sickest patients are prioritised and that we keep our services flowing for those who are in greatest need. Therefore, we ask that at this time unless you are a carer or if the patient who is coming to the hospital is particularly distressed, that those who accompany patients do not to come into the Emergency Department. We need the seating spaces for patients to sit down and be comfortable.

“We ask that patients, visitors and families be kind to one another and continue to treat staff with respect during this extremely busy period.”

It comes after a Surrey hospital earlier warned people to only attend in cases of a "life-threatening emergency" after declaring a critical incident following the spread of winter viruses.