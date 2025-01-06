Exclusive

Quarter of voters regret backing Sir Keir Starmer and winter fuel axe ‘worse than Partygate’, poll for LBC shows

6 January 2025, 07:02

A quarter of voters who backed Sir Keir Starmer last year now regret it, according to a poll
A quarter of voters who backed Sir Keir Starmer last year now regret it, according to a poll. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

One in four voters who backed Labour last year now regrets it, a new poll for LBC reveals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than half (56 per cent) of all voters now have a lower opinion of Sir Keir Starmer’s government after six months in power, damning research by More in Common shows.

The public also see taking away winter fuel payments from some pensioners and slapping extra inheritance taxes on farmers is on a par with the ‘partygate’ scandal under the Tories.

It comes as the PM heads back for a new term in Westminster today with a landmark speech on how he will drive down waiting lists and help get the NHS back on its feet.

More than half of Brits have a worse opinion of Labour than they did six months ago.
More than half of Brits have a worse opinion of Labour than they did six months ago. Picture: More in Common

But LBC’s polling shows the uphill struggle he faces to prove to the public he can deliver on the change he promised last year.

It reveals:

  • 1 in 4 Labour voters regret the decision to vote for them
  • 56% of voters now have a lower opinion of Sir Keir and the government after six months in power
  • The public think Labour have made 3 decisions that were more damaging to the party than Partygate was for the Conservatives; taking Winter Fuel Allowance from pensioners (51% vs 16%), changing Inheritance Tax on Farms (36% vs 24%), and not compensating WASPI women  for pension changes (31% vs 22%)
  • The majority of voters (54 per cent) are pessimistic that Labour can deliver the change they promised in the election

However, voters are divided on what the focus for his government should be, as the PM enters his first full year in office.

Voters say their top issues are the NHS (26%), the economy (26 per cent) and migration (20 per cent).

Labour and the PM’s approval ratings have plummeted in opinion polls since taking over from Rishi Sunak last July.

At the end of the year, Sir Keir revealed his six milestones in a bid to show voters the change he hopes to deliver in office.

They included putting more money into people’s pockets, building 1.5million homes, and recruiting 13,000 more police officers and PCSOs.

Included was also a vow to treat 92 per cent of NHS patients within 18 weeks – a target many experts said was too ambitious to be met.

Today the PM will set out a new plan for how he will do this with a speech in the South East of England.

Our LBC poll by More in Common shows that so far, three in four people (75%) have experienced no improvement in the NHS since Labour took office.

More say it’s got worse (35%) than got better (20%).

And outside of London, the government faces more of a challenge too.

One in three Londoners say they’ve seen NHS improvements, compared to just 12 per cent in the North West.

As part of the PM’s NHS drive, by March 2025, patients at 85% of trusts will be able to use the NHS app to view appointment information as part of a huge expansion of their digital services.

Ministers want patients to be able to contact their treatment provider of choice at the touch of a button, and get clear and regular updates to their smart phones.

Most patients have to wait for their test results over the phone or by letter, but soon the app will be able to provide them to more people, quicker, the government says.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “If the wealthy can choose where and when they are treated, then working class patients should be able to as well, and this government will give them that choice.

“Our plan will reform the NHS, so patients are fully informed every step of the way through their care, they are given proper choice to go to a different provider for a shorter wait, and put in control of their own healthcare.

“This government’s reform agenda will take the NHS from a one size fits all, top down, ‘like it or lump it’ service, to a modern service that puts patients in the driving seat and treats them on time – delivering on our Plan for Change to drive a decade of national renewal.

“By bringing our analogue NHS into the digital age, we will cut waiting times from 18 months to 18 weeks and give working class patients the same choice, control, and convenience as the wealthy receive.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Demi Moore won best actress at the Golden Globes

Demi Moore makes triumphant Golden Globes return as Baby Reindeer among big winners

France Sarkozy

Former French president to stand trial over alleged illegal campaign funding

The Vivienne has died at the age of just 32

Drag Race star The Vivienne’s final social media post revealed after their death aged just 32

North Korea

South Korea’s military says North Korea fired missile into eastern sea

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korean agency asks police to take over efforts to detain president

Obit Japan Nagasaki Survivor

Shigemi Fukahori, Nagasaki bombing survivor and peace advocate, dies aged 93

Urfan Sharif (L) reportedly had his neck sliced open by notorious double killer Steve Sansom (R) in his cell in HMP Belmarsh on New Year’s Day.

Identity of double killer who ‘sliced Sara Sharif’s father’s neck with tuna can lid’ in jail revealed

Workers clear snow from a walkway

Heaviest snowfall in a decade possible as winter storm hits parts of US

New weather warnings have been issued as heavy snowfall and freezing rain continues to batter Britain.

New weather warnings issued amid continued travel chaos as UK battered by heavy snow and freezing rain

The Vivienne attending RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022

Tributes pour in as RuPaul’s Drag Race and Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne dies aged 32

The FBI says Jabbar rode a bike and recorded footage of the French Quarter, where he would later attack.

New Orleans attacker visited city twice and recorded video with hands-free glasses, FBI official says

Melania Trump

Melania Trump documentary to be released by Amazon

Shamsud-Din Jabbar

Man behind New Year truck attack visited New Orleans twice before, says FBI

The German chancellor Olaf Scholz has hit back at Elon Musk after the billionaire endorsed the far-right political party Alternative for Germany

‘Don’t feed the troll’ - German chancellor responds after Elon Musk endorses far-right party

Lily Allen discovered her husband, David Harbour, was using Raya.

Lily Allen left 'devastated' as she discovers her husband using dating app

Two high-ranking officials were killed in the missile strike.

Two high-ranking Russian officials killed in missile attack, as Ukraine fires at Kremlin command post

Latest News

See more Latest News

Herbert Kickl

Speculation grows that Austrian far-right head will be asked to form government

Nigel Farage hits back after Elon Musk called for him to be removed as reform leader

‘I disagree’ - Nigel Farage hits back after Elon Musk called for him to be removed as Reform leader
Sunny Kanda faces two years in prison.

Man jailed for two years for selling 'dodgy fire sticks' on Facebook

Nigel Farage met with Elon Musk in Florida.

'He's not got what it takes': Elon Musk turns on Nigel Farage as he claims Reform UK should replace him
Russian soldiers with weapons in a trench

Ukraine to seek allies’ help to boost air defences, says Zelensky

A photo of Hassan Nasrallah is held up

Hezbollah leader was killed last year inside war operations room, aide discloses

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Head and shoulders photo of Karl Nehammer speaking into microphones

Austrian People’s Party nominates interim leader after chancellor resigns

Car wedged between two trucks

Major winter storm plunges large parts of US into severe cold

Handout photo of Shigemi Fukahori,

Nagasaki atomic bomb survivor who devoted life to peace dies

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News