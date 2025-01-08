Breaking News

Body found in search for two British men who went missing while hiking in Italian Dolomites

Aziz Ziriat (left) and Samuel Harris went missing while hiking in the Italian Dolomites. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A body has been found in the search for two British men who went missing while hiking in the Italian Dolomites, Italy's alpine rescue service has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Samuel Harris, 35, and Aziz Ziriat, 36, both from London, were last heard from on New Year's Day.

They last spoke to friends and family that day, sending a video of the scenery in the Trentino region of northeast Italy.

The pair did not check into their flight home on January 6.

The discovery was reported to have been made in a high-altitude area where a phone signal was last recorded from one of the men.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...