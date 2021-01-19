British man dies as 10 people swept away in Swiss avalanche

19 January 2021, 14:16

10 people were swept away in the avalanche in Verbier in the Swiss Alps
10 people were swept away in the avalanche in Verbier in the Swiss Alps. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A British man has died after an avalanche at the popular alpine resort of Verbier.

The 38-year-old was among 10 people swept away from the slopes at the popular alpine resort east of Geneva after the avalanche on Monday morning.

Police said the 38-year-old, who has not been named and lived in Verbier, died at the scene.

An investigation has been launched.

It follows several days of heavy snowfall across Switzerland, which claimed the life of another skier who died after being buried alive by an avalanche while skiing in Gstaad.

A police spokesman said: "The avalanche occurred outside the piste between the Verbier ski area and 'Les Attelas'.

"At around 10.20am, a skier was driving down a corridor below the 'Attelas' area.

"A snowdrift came loose and carried the skier as well as another person who had been further down at the time."

Read more: Rapid vaccine rollout could see lockdown start to be lifted in March, minister says

Read more: 24/7 Covid vaccine clinics to be piloted within weeks, minister tells LBC

It follows several days of heavy snowfall across Switzerland, which claimed the life of another skier who died after being buried alive by an avalanche while skiing in Gstaad.

The number of deaths due to avalanches in the country is up to seven since last weekend.

Ski slopes in Switzerland can remain open during the pandemic as long as masks are worn.

On Monday, Swiss health officials quarantined two hotels and closed two ski schools in St Moritz due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

More than 200 British skiers left the Verbier resort in December after Switzerland imposed a coronavirus quarantine.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Environment Agency staff have been installing flood barriers in preparation for Storm Christoph

Storm Christoph 'danger to life' weather warning triggers emergency response across England
Alexei Navalny is escorted handcuffed after a court hearing in Moscow

Russia brushes off calls to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts

US chief justice to swear in another president who opposed him
Will it snow in London? Weather forecasters predict snow as early as this weekend

Is it going to snow in London? Capital weather forecast as Storm Christoph arrives
Cressida LBC

People spitting at police claiming Covid is 'widespread', Met Police Commissioner says
Matt Hancock has said he is in self-isolation

Matt Hancock told to self-isolate by Covid-19 app

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed
Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien: How can people still claim lockdowns are unnecessary?
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

Met Police Commissioner 'baffled' why officers not at front of Covid vaccine queue
Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit
The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

'The Government is morally wrong to create uncertainty around Universal Credit'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London