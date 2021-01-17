Breaking News

Over 70s and clinically vulnerable to be invited for Covid jabs from Monday

Over 70s and the clinically extremely vulnerable will be invited for vaccines from Monday. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Over-70s and clinically extremely vulnerable people will begin receiving invitations for coronavirus jabs from Monday in a "significant milestone" for the vaccination programme, the Government has announced.

More than 3.8 million people - including over-80s, care home residents and NHS and social care staff - have already received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but from Monday it will be rolled out in the next two priority groups.

The Government said it would remain the priority to vaccinate those in the first two groups, but that sites which have enough supply and capacity to vaccinate more people will be allowed to offer jabs to the next two cohorts.

Boris Johnson has pledged to offer vaccinations to the first four priority groups by the middle of next month, while Dominic Raab said on Sunday that all adults would be offered a first dose by September.

The Prime Minister said: "Today is a significant milestone in our vaccination programme as we open it up to millions more people who are most at risk from Covid 19.

"We are now delivering the vaccine at a rate of 140 jabs a minute and I want to thank everyone involved in this national effort.

"We have a long way to go and there will doubtless be challenges ahead - but by working together we are making huge progress in our fight against this virus."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Now that more than half of all over-80s have had their jab, we can begin vaccinating the next most vulnerable groups.

"Where an area has already reached the vast majority of groups 1-2, they can now start opening up the programme to groups 3-4.

"We are working day and night to make sure everyone who is 70 and over, our health and social care workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable are offered the vaccine by the middle of February and our NHS heroes are making huge strides in making this happen.

"This measure does not mean our focus on getting care homes, healthcare staff and those aged 80 and over vaccinated is wavering - it will remain our utmost priority over the coming weeks to reach the rest of these groups."

Ten further mass vaccination centres will open in England this week, with more than a million over-80s invited to receive their coronavirus jab.

Blackburn Cathedral, St Helens rugby ground, Norwich Food Court and a park-and-ride outside York are among the new locations where large-scale vaccination will take place from Monday.

NHS England said they will join the seven existing mass vaccination sites across the country, alongside a thousand GP-led surgeries and more than 250 hospitals already providing jabs.

It comes amid the news that the UK is vaccinating people against Covid-19 at "140 jabs a minute," the vaccine deployment minister has said.

Nadhim Zahawi thanked the NHS, armed forces staff and volunteers for "knocking the ball out of the ball park" and delivering the jab at speed.

The number is due to increase significantly still as the Government seeks to rapidly expand the number of vaccination centres.

Ministers aim to leave nobody in the UK more than 10 miles away from a building that offers the virus jab.

Over four million people in the country have now received a first or second dose - more than the total number of Covid infections across the entire UK since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,514,385 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place in England between December 8 and January 15, according to provisional NHS England data released on Saturday.

The total includes first and second doses, which is a rise of 324,711 on Friday's figures.

The first doses are being rolled out rapidly, with over three million were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 320,894 on Friday's figures, while 424,327 were the second dose, an increase of 3,817.