Brit, 31, suffers ‘violent death’ after being stabbed in fight outside Spanish nightclub

A British man has been stabbed to death outside Oxygen nightclub in Spain. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police in Spain said they are "investigating the violent death" of a 31-year-old British man near Barcelona.

Catalan police said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in Calella, about 30 miles north east of Barcelona.

The fight in the coastal town occurred on Benavente street, where Oxygen nightclub is located.

An injured man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police said.

In a statement, the Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan police) said: "Agents of the Mossos d'Esquadra of the criminal investigation division of the northern metropolitan region are investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man in Calella de Mar."

The knife attack happened around 5am on Friday outside the nightclub, according to Spanish news outlet El Caso.

The man died at the scene while another person was also reportedly injured and was taken to hospital.

El Caso said the perpetrators are thought to be “young foreigners resident in the municipality” but this has not been confirmed.

The nightclub was taped off this morning and police officers were standing guard outside.

Police are understood to be scouring CCTV footage and speaking to other people who were at the club last night.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has been approached for comment.