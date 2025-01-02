British rapper Stormzy banned from driving for nine months

2 January 2025, 10:59 | Updated: 2 January 2025, 11:25

Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. The British rapper's real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior.
Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. The British rapper's real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

British rapper Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months after being caught using his phone behind the wheel by undercover police.

The rapper, best known for hit singles Blinded By Your Grace and Vossi Bop, was caught using a phone behind the wheel of his Rolls Royce while driving through west Kensington in March last year.

The 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Junior, was sentenced at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Appearing in court, his solicitor told the judge the rapper accepted responsibility for his actions.

The rapper was said to have been driving while using the device at 3.30pm on March 7, 2024, when an undercover officer knocked on his "tinted" passenger window.

The officer told the rapper "get rid of your tints and get off your phone", Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.

England Head Coach, Stormzy ahead of Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday June 11, 2023.
England Head Coach, Stormzy ahead of Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday June 11, 2023. Picture: Alamy

In addition to the charge involving a mobile phone, the rapper had previously pleaded guilty to driving a Lamborghini Urus which had tinted windows deemed illegally dark.

The court heard how the vehicle allowed 4% light transmission, violating the 70% requirement.

According to government regulations, the rules relate to the tinting of front windscreens and front side windows.

There are no rules for tinting the rear windscreen or rear passenger windows.

Vehicles used after April 1, 1985 must allow the front windscreen to let in at least 75% of light, while front side windows must let at least 70% of light through.

A general view of Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in London, where Stormzy is set to appear after being charged with using hand-held mobile while driving.
A general view of Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in London, where Stormzy is set to appear after being charged with using hand-held mobile while driving. Picture: Alamy

The vehicle's use was dangerous and put "vulnerable road users at risk", prosecutor Alice Holloway said on Thursday.

Owuo was stopped by officers on Coombe Lane, Kingston upon Thames, at about 12.45pm on October 17 2023, having previously been warned about the windows.

Before Thursday's hearing he had six points on his licence.

District judge Andrew Sweet banned the rapper, who was not present in court, from driving for nine months and fined him £2,010.

He said Owuo's driving record is "not good" and criticised his "dangerous and irresponsible" actions.

London, UK. 28 July 2022. Rapper Stormzy attends the UK premiere of the movie 'Nope' at Odeon Leicester Square. The film is released in UK cinemas on 12 August.
London, UK. 28 July 2022. Rapper Stormzy attends the UK premiere of the movie ‘Nope’ at Odeon Leicester Square. The film is released in UK cinemas on 12 August. Credit: Stephen Chung / EMPICS / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Peter Csemiczky, defending, said Owuo accepts responsibility and apologises.

He added that the rapper has removed the tints.

HMS Somerset seen returning on New Year's Eve

Royal Navy recalls 200 sailors on Christmas Day to shadow Russian warships

