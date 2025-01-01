Two teens killed and three others fighting for their lives after New Year's Day horror crash

The incident happened on Staithes Road in Preston. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Two teenagers have died and three other people are fighting for their lives after a horror car crash in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A grey VW Golf and a black Vauxhall Grandland were heading in opposite directions when they collided on Staithes Road, Preston, at around 1.20am on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old died at the scene while an 18-year-old was taken to hospital where he could not be saved, police said.

Two other passengers, a girl aged 16 and a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

A 62-year-old man in the Vauxhall Grandland also suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Vauxhall driver, a woman aged 34, suffered a badly injured arm and they were also taken to hospital.

Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Humberside Police said: "Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist-trained officers at this extremely difficult time."

The force appealed for anyone witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around that time to contact them on 101.