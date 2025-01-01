Two teens killed and three others fighting for their lives after New Year's Day horror crash

1 January 2025, 22:01 | Updated: 1 January 2025, 22:05

The incident happened on Staithes Road in Preston
The incident happened on Staithes Road in Preston. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Two teenagers have died and three other people are fighting for their lives after a horror car crash in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A grey VW Golf and a black Vauxhall Grandland were heading in opposite directions when they collided on Staithes Road, Preston, at around 1.20am on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old died at the scene while an 18-year-old was taken to hospital where he could not be saved, police said.

Two other passengers, a girl aged 16 and a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Read more: Suspect in deadly New Orleans terror attack identified as FBI confirms ISIS flag found in truck used to slam into crowd

Read more: One person killed and seven injured after Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel

A 62-year-old man in the Vauxhall Grandland also suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Vauxhall driver, a woman aged 34, suffered a badly injured arm and they were also taken to hospital.

Two other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Humberside Police said: "Their families have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist-trained officers at this extremely difficult time."

The force appealed for anyone witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around that time to contact them on 101.

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

