Breaking News

One person killed and seven injured after Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

One person has died and seven more were injured after a Tesla truck caught fire and exploded outside US President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials said at a news conference that a person died inside the vehicle and that they were working to get the body out.

Another seven people nearby received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A county spokeswoman said in a statement that the fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8.40am local time.

No cause was given and details were sketchy.

"I know you have a lot of questions," Jeremy Schwartz, acting FBI special agent in charge for the Las Vegas office, said.

"We don't have a lot of answers."

Elon Musk posted on X: "The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.

"Will post more information as soon as we learn anything.

"We’ve never seen anything like this."

This story is being updated