UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim £122m EuroMillions prize

3 April 2021, 15:17 | Updated: 3 April 2021, 15:59

Friday's eye-watering EuroMillion jackpot prize has been claimed by a UK ticket-holder
Friday's eye-watering EuroMillion jackpot prize has been claimed by a UK ticket-holder. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Someone has come forward to claim the £122m EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a UK ticket-holder on Friday, Camelot has said.

The lucky individual will have needed to have matched all five EuroMillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Stars to win the eye-watering jackpot of £122,550,350.80.

However, the claim will first need to go through a validation process, including checks to ensure the game's terms and conditions are met, the operator explained.

The player will then receive their winnings once those checks have been carried out.

Read more: Fifth-biggest ever National Lottery winner scoops £122m Euromillions prize

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What an Easter weekend for one lucky player.

"They have become the fifth biggest winner in UK National Lottery history and have a fortune which can make their dreams come true.

"We will now look to support the ticket-holder through the process and help them to start to enjoy their life-changing win."

The winning numbers were 04, 21, 34, 40, 47, and the Lucky Stars were 02 and 05.

It is the second time a UK player won the EuroMillions jackpot this year.

Another lucky ticket-holder won the £39 million jackpot in the New Year's Day draw.

The lucky winner will receive £122 million once checks go through
The lucky winner will receive £122 million once checks go through. Picture: PA

The lucky winner, whoever they are, may wish to celebrate with wine and flowers and could now afford a bottle of Krug Collection 1988 champagne, at £890 a bottle, and a Cullinan bouquet for an eye-watering £20,000.

And while holiday bookings are still uncertain for Britons this summer, they could treat their partner to a private island, such as Cave Cay in the Bahamas - costing 60 million dollars (£43 million) - which they could afford to buy, twice.

The win will also put them into the top 1,000 on the Sunday Times Rich List 2020.

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the second highest prize - £161 million - in July 2011.

The couple set up the Weir Charitable Trust and made a donation to a community football club in Largs before Mr Weir's death in 2019 after a short illness.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012 and the fourth highest UK winner - who took home £123 million - also remained anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won on EuroMillions was set in February this year when a Swiss player took home €210 million, the equivalent of almost £180 million.

