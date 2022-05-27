Brits set to bask in sunshine over Jubilee weekend as 'rather warm' conditions forecast

27 May 2022

Brits set to bask in sunshine over Jubilee weekend
Brits set to bask in sunshine over Jubilee weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The UK is set to bask in sunshine at the start of the weekend but cooler, more unsettled weather will take over ahead of the Jubilee weekend, forecasters have said.

With all eyes on the forecast for the four-day bank holiday, the Met Office said that while there is still "plenty of detail to work out", but showery start could make way for finer, warmer conditions for the celebrations.

The sunny weather enjoyed by many on Friday is set to last until Saturday for most, according to the Met Office.

After a fresh start, the day is expected to be dry with blue skies, and temperatures reaching 21C in southern England. However, northern Scotland and some English North Sea coastal areas could be hit by showers.

Temperatures will start dropping by the evening and stay subdued on Sunday, as low pressure further east starts to take control, the Met Office said.

Greyer skies and a stronger breeze are in store for much of the UK while there will also be a higher risk of rain for the north and east.

That risk will extend to the rest of the UK on Monday and Tuesday, when northerly winds will drag below-average temperatures down further into the low teens.

The unsettled weather, bringing showers and clouds, is set to stick around until at least Wednesday, when temperatures will start creeping up again in the south, the Met Office said.

Forecasters will be monitoring how a plume of warm air from over the continent behaves as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend draws closer.

It could bring heavy showers that may, however, be supplanted by drier weather and "rather warm" temperatures as a high pressure system moves in.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said: "After a fine day for most on Saturday, and some on Sunday, cooler and more unsettled conditions will be quite widely established by Monday.

"After a cool start to the week, temperatures are expected to return back to around average through the week.

Read more: RMT calls off planned London Underground strike over Queen's Jubilee weekend

"What we're keeping an eye on for the latter part of the week is how far north this plume of warm air comes. This brings the potential for outbreaks of heavy rain in places.

"There's still a lot to be determined for the Jubilee weekend forecast. On balance, it looks like after a showery start, though still fine in places, high-pressure will attempt to build from the west, bringing more settled and drier weather, at least for some."

The full forecast reads: "Northern regions likely to see showers on Wednesday, but remaining mostly dry elsewhere, with a possible isolated shower in the south.

"Temperatures remain cooler in the north but likely to move to near normal in the south, and winds are expected to be light to moderate.

"Through this period, unsettled weather may continue, with showers or longer spells of rain possible. Over the weekend, a high pressure system may bring more settled weather, potentially in the west and southwest, where temperatures may be rather warm.

Read more: Queen's troops arrested over drug offences days before Platinum Jubilee parade

"Cloudier conditions and showers remain in the east and northeast. Temperatures may be above average for the southwest, but likely to be rather cool in the northeast. These conditions may continue into mid-June, with temperatures becoming above average."

With thousands of street parties and outdoor celebrations planned across the country to mark the Queen's 70-year milestone, many will be hoping for a repeat of the sunshine that prevailed during her Diamond Jubilee festivities in 2012.

