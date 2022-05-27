Breaking News

RMT calls off planned London Underground strike over Queen's Jubilee weekend

The RMT union has called off its London Underground strike on June 3 2020, the opening day of the Queen's Jubilee weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A planned strike by workers at two London Underground stations over the Jubilee weekend which was set to "cripple" the Tube network has been called off.

Staff at Green Park and Euston Tube stations were due to walk out next Friday in a row over allegations of bullying.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said "significant progress" had been made during talks with London Underground (LU), leading to an agreement to have a review with union involvement to deal with the issue.

RMT said if no immediate improvements are seen and the review does not lead to a just settlement, strike action for a different day will be called.

Mick Lynch, RMT's general secretary, said: "London Underground has finally seen sense to take the union's arguments seriously regarding workplace bullying and we will now suspend to the strike on June 3 to hopefully reach a resolution quickly."

The RMT members are also set to strike on June 6, the day after the extended weekend, when Londoners will be heading back to work.

It looks likely it will force stations across Zone 1, in central London, to shut down.

The union's plan to strike over the Queen's Jubilee celebrations sparked outrage, with TfL's commissioner Andy Byford accusing RMT of "disrespecting" the monarch.

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast earlier this week: "There's absolutely no need for anyone to disrupt the Queen's Jubilee.

"The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years, people are coming to London specially – let's not disrespect the Queen with a dispute."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also told Nick he couldn't think of "anything less popular" than the union to conjure up.

Green Park and Euston Tube stations were due to be affected by the strike. Picture: Alamy

"A word to the unions – if you're trying to make yourselves unpopular… I would've thought doing something over Her Majesty's [Platinum] Jubilee, we're the only people in history who will have been alive when a monarch's celebrated 70 years on the throne, I can't think of anything less popular that they could conjure up."

He called on the union to have "some common sense".

London mayor Sadiq Khan was also against the strike.

The announcement comes after the successful opening of the new Elizabeth Line, which began running services on Tuesday morning.

