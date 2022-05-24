'What more do they want?!': Nick Ferrari's fury over rail strikes

24 May 2022, 10:14

By Seán Hickey

Nick Ferrari lists out the pay and benefits rail workers currently get in advance of the RMT's planned disruption over the Jubilee weekend.

The RMT Union announced plans to strike over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, throwing the plans of millions of Brits into disarray.

The union have warned there may be more drastic action taken after the Jubilee weekend, with countless stations at risk of closure as a result.

Nick Ferrari was reflecting on the events by telling listeners about the current pay and conditions of rail workers.

"Do you know what train drivers make? £59,000 a year, average. That's more than a thousand pounds a week!"

He went on "You retire at 62, and you get £40,000 plus a lump sum."

"Their union says their forthcoming campaign of rolling strikes is about pay and conditions," Nick reminded LBC listeners, but he couldn't believe the level of renumeration train drivers are currently getting whilst looking for better pay and conditions.

"It's all done by levers anyway!" He fumed.

"You are literally, running on rails."

"You arrive on time, you sit in your cabin with a copy of your newspaper and your cup of tea, you drive down to wherever you drive down to, Slough or whatever it is, you walk back the length of the train...you go back and do it again"

"They get nearly £60,000 a year for doing that and it's not enough? This is incredible, what more do they want?!"

