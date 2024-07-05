Live

General Election LIVE - Britain Decides: Angela Rayner appointed deputy prime minister as PM unveils cabinet

Downing Street announced Angela Rayner has been appointed as deputy prime minister. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer has announced his first Cabinet appointment with Angela Rayner as the deputy prime minister.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Ms Rayner will also serve as secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, Downing Street said.

Sir Keir officially became the Prime Minister after he met the King earlier this afternoon.

"Whether you voted Labour or not - in fact especially if you did not - I say to you directly, my government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that," Sir Keir said.

The Prime Minister promised to "rebuild Britain" with "wealth created in every community" and put an end to an era of "noisy performance politics".

He added: "Four nations standing together again, facing down as we have so often in our past the challenges of an insecure world, committed to a calm and patient rebuilding.

"So, with respect and humility I invite you all to join this government of service."Our work is urgent, and we begin it today."

The Labour leader then outlined a series of Labour's core pledges, which includes bringing the NHS "back on its feet", cutting energy bills and securing the country's borders.

"Brick by brick we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity," he says.

Mr Sunak, whose Conservative Party suffered an election drubbing, told the nation in his resignation speech earlier this morning: “I have heard your anger; your disappointment and I take full responsibility.”

In his speech, Mr Sunak paid tribute to the Labour leader, whose party won an election landslide, calling him a "fundamentally decent man".

Sir Keir and his family "deserve the very best of our understanding as they make the huge transition to their new lives", he added.

It was a night of huge losses for the Tories, who have slumped to 121 seats with two yet to declare.

Join LBC for Britain Decides our election night coverage, live now on Global Player, the official LBC app.