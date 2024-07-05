Live

General Election LIVE - Britain Decides: Angela Rayner appointed deputy prime minister as PM unveils cabinet

5 July 2024, 15:30 | Updated: 5 July 2024, 15:31

Downing Street announced Angela Rayner has been appointed as deputy prime minister.
Downing Street announced Angela Rayner has been appointed as deputy prime minister.

Sir Keir Starmer has announced his first Cabinet appointment with Angela Rayner as the deputy prime minister.

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Ms Rayner will also serve as secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, Downing Street said.

Sir Keir officially became the Prime Minister after he met the King earlier this afternoon.

"Whether you voted Labour or not - in fact especially if you did not - I say to you directly, my government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that," Sir Keir said.

The Prime Minister promised to "rebuild Britain" with "wealth created in every community" and put an end to an era of "noisy performance politics".

He added: "Four nations standing together again, facing down as we have so often in our past the challenges of an insecure world, committed to a calm and patient rebuilding.

"So, with respect and humility I invite you all to join this government of service."Our work is urgent, and we begin it today."

The Labour leader then outlined a series of Labour's core pledges, which includes bringing the NHS "back on its feet", cutting energy bills and securing the country's borders.

"Brick by brick we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity," he says.

Mr Sunak, whose Conservative Party suffered an election drubbing, told the nation in his resignation speech earlier this morning: “I have heard your anger; your disappointment and I take full responsibility.”

In his speech, Mr Sunak paid tribute to the Labour leader, whose party won an election landslide, calling him a "fundamentally decent man".

Sir Keir and his family "deserve the very best of our understanding as they make the huge transition to their new lives", he added.

It was a night of huge losses for the Tories, who have slumped to 121 seats with two yet to declare.

Key Highlights

  • Labour wins General Election in a landslide as Conservatives see worst defeat in history.
  • Rishi Sunak conceded the election around 4:40am as cabinet casualties built up through the night.
  • Sir Keir formally appointed Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace before making his first speech at Downing Street. 
  • Labour leader pledges to put 'country first, party second'. 
  • Outgoing Prime Minister apologises to nation in final speech outside Downing Street. 
  • Former Prime Minister Liz Truss loses to Labour in Norfolk South West.
  • Eleven Conservative ministers lost their seats including Penny Mordaunt, Alex Chalk, Grant Shapps, and Gillian Keegan.
  • Gains for Reform as Nigel Farage wins in Clacton and Reform UK's Richard Tice, Lee Anderson, and Rupert Lowe also pick up seats.
  • Sir Keir announces his new cabinet, with Angela Rayner, Rachel Reeves and David Lammy among those appointed to the PM's top team. 

Sir Keir Starmer's first speech as PM

Asher McShane

Peter Kyle appointed Secretary of State for Science, Innovation & Technology

Peter Kyle is appointed Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology in Sir Keir's new cabinet.

Flaminia Luck

Jonathan Reynolds appointed Secretary of State for Business and Trade

Jonathan Reynolds has been appointed Secretary of State for Business and Trade in the Sir Keir Starmer's new cabinet.

Flaminia Luck

Liz Kendall appointed Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Liz Kendall has been appointed Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

Flaminia Luck

More arrivals to No 10

Alan Campbell is next to arrive at Number 10, and he's expected to be Sir Keir Starmer's chief whip.

Hilary Benn, expected to be Northern Ireland secretary, arrives at Downing Street soon after.

Steve Reed, who secured the seat in Streatham and Croydon North, is next to appear. 

Will Conroy

Bridget Phillipson appointed as Education secretary

The latest cabinet appointment sees Bridget Phillipson appointed as Education secretary. 

Will Conroy

Wes Streeting becomes Health Secretary

Wes Streeing has been appointed as Secretary for Health and Social Care.

He said on Twitter: "The NHS saved my life. Now I’m determined to save our NHS. That work starts today."

Flaminia Luck

Ed Miliband becomes energy secretary

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has been appointed as the energy secretary. 

Will Conroy

Shabana Mahmood becomes justice secretary

Shabana Mahmood becomes the justice secretary in the latest cabinet appointment.

Ms Mahmood secured the Birmingham Ladywood seat. 

Will Conroy

John Healey becomes Defence Secretary

John Healey is the new Defence Secretary, No 10 has announced.

He had a majority of 6,908 in the new constituency Rawmarsh and Consibrough

Flaminia Luck

Yvette Cooper becomes Home Secretary

Yvette Cooper is the new Home Secretary as the latest announcements of Sir Keir Starmer's cabinet are made. 

She said the appointment was an "honour".

Ms Cooper won in Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley with over 17,000 votes.

Flaminia Luck

