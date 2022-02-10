'Honoured and very touched': Camilla speaks out over Queen Consort title for first time

The Queen kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations by saying she wanted her daughter-in-law to become Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken for the first time about being endorsed by the Queen as a future Queen Consort, saying she is "very honoured and very touched".

Camilla made the comment during a tour of a west London community kitchen, after she was asked by a visitor how she felt about the title.

"I feel very honoured - very honoured and very touched," she replied.

The 74-year-old was visiting the Nourish Hub kitchen in Notting Hill, west London, to mark its opening as the royal patron of Harvest UK, the charity which runs it.

It comes as her husband, Prince Charles, tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

The Queen kicked off this year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations by saying she wanted her daughter-in-law to become Queen Camilla when Charles ascends to the throne.

She said in a message to Charles on Saturday: “I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

It had previously been suggested Camilla would be known as Princess Consort.

The wife of a king would usually become Queen Consort automatically and only a change in the law would stop that happening.

It was said she did not intend to take the title when she married Charles 17 years ago – after years of negative headlines blaming her for the breakdown of his marriage to Diana.

Over time the public mood has shifted and she has slowly adopted a more prominent role within the royal family.

Camilla will reportedly have the Queen Mother's platinum and diamond crown - containing the Koh-i-Noor diamond - placed on her head when Charles takes his place on the throne.

It was originally created for the coronation of the Queen's father - King George VI - in 1937.