'I was broken': Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors

Emotional update as caller desperately raising funds for cancer treatment sends heartfelt message to donors. Picture: lbc

By Danielle de Wolfe

A cancer patient has sent an emotional thank you to "kind, loyal and humble' supporters after speaking with LBC about her desperate attempts to raise funds to pay for life-saving treatment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Sunday morning, Carol spoke with LBC's Matthew Wright about the fundraiser following her ordeal with the disease - which has involved the removal of her right eye due to ocular melanoma.

She was faced with a £200,000 bill for treatment - despite having private healthcare, including cancer cover.

“I was broken,” she admitted to Matthew today.

Having already spent £40,000 on life-saving treatment - and after four years of being cancer free, the disease sadly returned forcing her to pay a further £80,000 for more treatment.

"Now Matthew I don't have that kind of money" she told Matthew last week.

Now, Carol has spoken to Matthew Wright nearly a week on, emotionally explaining that since calling in, she has had "some of the most lovely messages from the most kind, loyal and humble people I have ever encountered."

"It’s my birthday today, and I share the same birthday as my twins - Jack and James, who are seven-years-old," she said.

Caller shares update on 'overwhelming' response to cancer fundraiser

“Five years ago when my journey started, they were two. Now, I’m five years on with this treatment and I hope to be another five years with the treatment I’ve had - and more to come."

She explained: “Without your help and getting it on all the platforms, I wouldn’t be here today, with the funds that I’ve got

“I’ve still got a bit to go, because I’ve still got to raise that £80,000," she said, however, she revealed that things are looking up.

Her GoFundMe started at £1,300 - and in less than a week, the page has now raised £48,122.

The Go Fund Me page reads: "Carol Player aged 60 is a wife, mother and grandmother to 7 year old twin boys Jack and James.

"Her two sons Adam and Alex along with friends & family are raising funds to get her the treatment she desperately needs in order to save her life.

Carol Player is a wife, mother and grandmother to 7 year old twin boys Jack and James. Picture: GoFundMe

"Many of you may already be aware of our mum’s cancer story and the journey we have been on to this point.

"Unfortunately, our family finds ourselves in a position where we are again, having to appeal for help funding mum’s cancer treatment."

To donate to the fundraiser click here.