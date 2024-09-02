Donations to LBC caller's cancer fundraiser soar by nearly £30k after she shares her heartbreaking ordeal on air

The friends and family of Carol Player are raising funds to get her the cancer treatment needed in order to save her life. Picture: GoFundMe

By Kit Heren

Donations to the cancer fundraiser of an LBC caller have soared by nearly £30,000 after she shared her story on air.

Carol Player is seeking to raise £80,000 for treatment for eye cancer, and her fundraiser stands at nearly £30,000 in the early afternoon of Monday.

Before Carol called LBC's Matthew Wright to tell him about the fundraiser, it stood at under £1,100.

Her ocular melanoma has involved the removal of her right eye, and she has had to pay out £200,000 to pay for treatment despite having private healthcare, including cancer cover.

She has had to pay £40,000 per treatment - which has saved her life.

However, after four years of being cancer free, the disease returned, forcing her to pay the extra £80,000.

After the donations soared, Carol said she was "just blown away" by listeners' generosity.

She wrote on the fundraiser page: "I don’t really know where to start here but felt i needed to write to each and every one of you who have supported me with donations and just even sharing my story.

On behalf of myself, my family and friends i would like to thank Mathew Wright and his Team for listening to me on his radio show with such compassion and empathy.

Also getting my story out on all of their platforms. This has had such a fantastic impact on my go fund me page. WE ARE ALL JUST BLOWN AWAY!!

She added that "myself, family and friends cannot Thank the listeners/ general public [enough] for your very kind and generous donations and for sharing my story on your platforms. Each and every one of you have contributed to saving my life. We will be eternally grateful to you all."

She said she was in hospital getting ready for her operation, adding that she felt "a great deal calmer thanks to each and every one of you".

"Please continue to share my story," Carol said.

"Now Matthew I don't have that kind of money" she said.

The Go Fund Me page reads: "Carol Player aged 60 is a wife, mother and grandmother to 7 year old twin boys Jack and James.

"Her two sons Adam and Alex along with friends & family are raising funds to get her the treatment she desperately needs in order to save her life.

Carol Player is a wife, mother and grandmother to 7 year old twin boys Jack and James. Picture: GoFundMe

"Many of you may already be aware of our mum’s cancer story and the journey we have been on to this point.

"Unfortunately, our family finds ourselves in a position where we are again, having to appeal for help funding mum’s cancer treatment."

To donate to the fundraiser click here.