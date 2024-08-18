Outrage at fundraiser for married father jailed for attacking police in riot, with Andrew Tate's brother backing appeal

18 August 2024, 10:23

Dominic Capaldi
Dominic Capaldi. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police/Crowdfunder

By Kit Heren

A fundraiser for a man jailed for throwing objects at police in the recent bout of rioting has sparked outrage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dominic Capaldi, 34, was handed a 34 month sentence after he was captured on police bodycam footage throwing objects towards officers in Bristol's Castle Park on August 3.

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Wednesday. The judge said he would serve half of his sentence in prison and the other half on licence.

His friend Jake Hepple said that Capaldi "felt he needed" to take part in the violent disorder for the sake of his children's safety.

The riots were sparked by the killing of three young girls in Southport, with false rumours spreading online that the suspect was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The fundraiser
The fundraiser. Picture: GoFundMe

The fundraiser, which aims to support Capaldi's family during "this ridiculous time", had a target of £1,000 but has already reached £3,439.

Some £2,500 comes from Tristan Tate, the brother of male influencer Andrew Tate. Both brothers are awaiting trial in Romania for human trafficking and sex offences, charges that they deny.

The fundraiser reads: "Dom was arrested and rushed through the courts, before being handed a 34-month prison sentence for attending a demonstration in Bristol he felt he needed to, relating to the safety of his children's future.

"Unfortunately he leaves a wife and children as well as an unpaid mortgage.

"Please dig deep if you can and help his family through this ridiculous time."

Dominic Capaldi
Dominic Capaldi. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

But many people have taken exception to the fundraiser.

One said: "He plead[ed] guilty. He didn't have to do that, could have taken it to trial. He obviously thought he was caught bang to rights."

A second added: This guy went rioting so that we immigrants would be kicked out of this country. No thanks, I'd rather donate to the local mosque."

Police use police dogs to control and push back activists during the Bristol riot
Police use police dogs to control and push back activists during the Bristol riot. Picture: Alamy

A third said: "Jog on mate - HE was filmed throwing stuff at the police and pleaded guilty to violent disorder... not giving him a dime you mug!"

Capaldi's lawyer John Stokes said of his client during the trial: "It is very sadly a case of ‘hindsight is a wonderful thing’.

"He recognises now with retrospect the foolishness of his actions on that day."

