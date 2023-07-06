Captain Tom's daughter shares holiday snap amid backlash over building spa complex 'in hero's name'

6 July 2023, 13:02 | Updated: 6 July 2023, 13:20

Hannah Ingram-Moore shared the family photo on Instagram
Hannah Ingram-Moore shared the family photo on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Captain Tom's daughter has shared a picture from what appears to be a family holiday despite facing an ongoing backlash over building a spa complex in her father's name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 52, and her husband Colin have been accused of using Captain Tom's name to build the spa and pool complex at her £1.2million Bedfordshire home.

But planners ordered that the building, originally dubbed the Captain Tom Foundation Building, be torn down after the C-shaped complex was rejected retrospective planning permission.

They have since confirmed that an appeal was launched against the demolition of the building.

"An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate," Central Bedfordshire Council said.

Read more: Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter want to 'take a sledgehammer' to spa complex built in his name

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter fights order to demolish spa and pool complex 'built in name of hero's charity'

Hannah Ingram-Moore
Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

Despite the ongoing backlash, Ms Ingram-Moore came across upbeat as she shared a family photo to social media, which appeared to show them all on holiday.

The two-way image from BeReal showed the family of four grinning opposite an exotic landscape.

Ms Ingram-Moore reshared the photo with a love heart emoji.

The spa and pool complex
The spa and pool complex. Picture: Alamy

Locals have objected to the family's spa building and branded it "ugly" as well as claiming that it is "out of character" for the area.

A petition to get the larger building demolished accumulated around 100 signatures, with 20 lodging formal objections with Central Bedfordshire Council.

One of the complaints stated: "I am shocked at the complete lack of consultation by the applicant with the neighbours on the boundary of the development whose residential amenity has all been severely harmed."

A second local resident added: "The building is ugly, far too large for the site, and really out of character and scale for its location.

"How the Council could have approved this building and for it then to be built so much bigger than the approved plans is terrible."

Captain Tom raised nearly £39 million for NHS Charities Together
Captain Tom raised nearly £39 million for NHS Charities Together. Picture: Alamy

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £39 million for NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden during the pandemic.

He was later knighted but died after contracting coronavirus in early 2021.

The Charity Commission is already looking into after "concerns about the charity's management, including about the charity's independence from the family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and businesses connected to them".

A statement on the Captain Tom Foundation website revealed that they had stopped taking donations while the Charity Commission carried out a probe.

"At this moment in time, the sole focus of The Captain Tom Foundation is to ensure that it cooperates fully with the on-going Statutory Inquiry by the Charity Commission," they said. 

"As a result, The Captain Tom Foundation is not presently actively seeking any funding from donors. 

"Accordingly, we have also taken the decision to close all payment channels whilst the Statutory Inquiry remains open. 

"Once the findings of the Statutory Inquiry have been communicated, The Captain Tom Foundation will be in a better position to make a decision in relation to its future, but for now, our main priority is to assist the Charity Commission with its enquiry. 

"In the meantime, on behalf of the trustees of The Captain Tom Foundation, we wish to extend a warm thank-you to all our supporters who have enabled us to help charities that were close to Captain Sir Tom’s heart."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Cannon of Kandy

Dutch museums to return artefacts looted from Sri Lanka and Indonesia

Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Heat health alert issues for six regions in England ahead of scorching 30C weekend

South African police officers remove gas cylinders from the site

Three children among 17 people killed in gas leak in South Africa

Revellers in Pamplona

Thousands party in Pamplona as firework blast begins bull-running festival

Shocking footage shows the moment the pilot loses control

Shocking moment Titan sub spins out of control as passengers panic

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, says president of Belarus

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle

Russia Ukraine War

Four killed and dozens injured in Russian missile attack on Lviv

Angela Rayner was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Awful': Chris Pincher should quit as an MP says Angela Rayner, branding Tories a 'disgrace'

A major incident has been declared after a Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school

Nine 'critical' including seven children after Land Rover ploughs into end-of-term tea party at London school

Demonstrators interrupt Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer

‘Will you just let me finish?’: Teenage environmental protesters disrupt Sir Keir Starmer during keynote speech

Trapped riders on a rollercoaster

Riders trapped upside down for hours on rollercoaster

The Palace of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was raided after his failed insurrection and a series of embarrassing pictures were released

Many faces of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Warlord’s disguises and chilling pictures of his home leaked after Russian raid

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

I look barely 50, says Dalai Lama, as hundreds gather to mark his 88th birthday

The former finance director of OceanGate has claimed she quit the company after CEO Stockton Rush handed her the controls of the doomed Titan submersible.

OceanGate's former finance director quit after CEO Stockton Rush told her to captain ill-fated Titan sub

Neighbours want to take a 'sledgehammer' to controversial spa complex built by Captain Tom Moore's daughter

Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter want to 'take a sledgehammer' to spa complex built in his name

Latest News

See more Latest News

Parliament's standards watchdog has recommended an eight-week suspension for former government whip Chris Pincher

Rishi Sunak faces another byelection as ex-minister Chris Pincher set for eight week suspension over groping claims
Elena Milashina received a brutal beating

Horrific photo shows true extent of beating on Russian journalist Elena Milashina, as she defiantly vows to return
Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner, has been ordered to leave the home they formerly shared by a judge in their divorce case

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145m mansion by the end of the month
Musk vs. Zuckerberg: Meta launches Twitter rival Threads

'Twitter killer' app Threads bags 10m users at launch as Zuckerberg Tweets after 11 years to take swipe at Musk
Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Summer to return...for some! As Brits set to bask in 30C temperatures this weekend

A security guard wipes away sweat on a hot day in Beijing

Beijing orders outdoor work to be halted as scorching summer heat soars

James Howard-Jones was punched after a night out with friends in Cheltenham

Man declared brain dead after being punched wakes up just before his life support was about to be switched off
A woman shades herself with an umbrella in Havana, Cuba

Climate scientist warns of hotter future as ‘record temperature’ matched

Suzy Lamplugh disappeared in 1986, with John Cannan the prime suspect

Officers hunting missing Suzy Lamplugh find possible new clue as forensic review launched in 37-year-old case
The incident took place near Cants Lane, Burgess Hill in Sussex

Teenage boy left naked with head injury in middle of woods after 'violent sex attack by two women'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit