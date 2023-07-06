Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter want to 'take a sledgehammer' to spa complex built in his name

Neighbours want to take a 'sledgehammer' to controversial spa complex built by Captain Tom Moore's daughter. Picture: Alamy

Neighbours living near Captain Tom Moore's daughter claim they want to take a "sledgehammer" to the controversial spa built on her land using his name.

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been accused of using the lockdown hero's name to build the complex at her £1.2million Bedfordshire home. Planners have now ordered her to demolish it.

The luxury outbuilding, which houses a pool and changing facilities has been branded a "monstrosity" by nearby residents.

Mrs Ingram-Moore, 52, and her husband have been ordered to tear down the block after it emerged on Tuesday it had been built without planning permission.

The family used the name of the Captain Tom Foundation to put up the building back in 2021, which was erected "in connection with the Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives".

But after building the pad and departing from original plans, the couple submitted a retrospective planning request which was rejected.

Aerial view of Hannah Ingram-Moore's home with the spa complex (bottom left). Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council, the planning authority for the area, said: "An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now-unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate."

Neighbours in the village of Marston Moretaine described being appalled at the revelation, describing the C-shaped block as an eyesore.

"It's a horrible monstrosity," one elderly resident told The Sun.

"It has just blocked our view from the kitchen. Give me a sledgehammer and I'll knock the place down myself."

Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom Moore became a hero of the lockdown after walking 100 laps of his garden to raise money for PPE for NHS workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday, the foundation put out a statement saying it would not seek donations, and was closing all payment channels, while the Charity Commission carried out an inquiry.