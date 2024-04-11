Police reinvestigate decision to charge Caroline Flack with assault, as mother vows 'not to stop until we get the truth'

11 April 2024, 05:53 | Updated: 11 April 2024, 06:02

Caroline Flack and her mother Christine
Caroline Flack and her mother Christine. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police have said they will reinvestigate a decision to charge the late TV presenter Caroline Flack with assault.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Love Island presenter was set to receive a caution following an incident with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in December 2019, after a recommendation by the Crown Prosecution Service.

But the Met Police appealed this successfully, and Ms Flack was instead charged with assault by beating.

She took her own life in February 2020 before a court date. Coroner Mary Hassell blamed stresses surrounding the upcoming court appearance and the pressures of "media, press, publicity".

The Met has now said it is making "further enquiries" into potential new witness evidence relating to the actions of officers who appealed the CPS decision.

Read more: Metropolitan Police apologises to Caroline Flack's mother after pushing for late TV host's assault charge

Read more: Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack. Picture: Alamy

Ms Flack's mother, Christine Flack, said: "We won't stop until we get the truth. Something very unusual happened to Carrie at the police station that night, but no one kept a proper record explaining why.

"I have now made a complaint to compel the officer to give the statement we think he should have given four years ago," she told the Mirror. "As a family, we have been left with important unanswered questions."

The Met said: "On Thursday, March 7, we referred a complaint from Caroline Flack's family to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack. Picture: Alamy

"The IOPC decided the majority of the matters had previously been dealt with and no further action was required.

"The IOPC returned one aspect of the complaint back to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) to consider further.

"This relates to the actions of officers in appealing an initial decision by the Crown Prosecution Service not to charge Ms Flack, and because new witness evidence may be available.

"DPS officers are now making further enquiries in relation to this."

Caroline Flack tragically died in 2020 before a court date
Caroline Flack tragically died in 2020 before a court date. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: "On the basis there may be new witness evidence available, we returned one aspect of the complaint back to the Met to investigate.

"This relates to the actions of officers in appealing an initial decision by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) not to charge Ms Flack. The CPS subsequently reconsidered its advice and authorised a criminal charge."

Caroline Flack
Caroline Flack. Picture: Alamy

After her death, Mrs Flack complained about the Met's handling of the case.

Scotland Yard denied any wrongdoing, which prompted a review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The body wrote that the police investigation was "not reasonable and proportionate".

The Met's Chief Superintendent Andy Carter apologised on behalf of the force and said it is changing the way it keeps records.

But the police fell short of apologising to Christine for its treatment of Caroline.

The Met said its officers had committed no misconduct
The Met said its officers had committed no misconduct. Picture: Alamy

Chief Sup Carter wrote: "I am sincerely sorry for our inability to previously capture an adequate contemporaneous record of streamlined, balanced and transparent decision-making regarding the CPS appeal and statistical data."

Mrs Flack was unimpressed by the letter, telling local newspaper the Eastern Daily Press that much of it felt "copy and pasted".

Caroline Flack's mother shares an emotional warning about the press

She said: "They have apologised for how they handled my complaint - but what they really should be apologising for is the way Carrie was treated.

"The fact new guidelines have been brought in means something was wrong. I believe if I had not said anything, nothing would have changed either.

"A lot of the apology letter felt copied and pasted and I feel like they have only done it because the IOPC suggested they ought to."

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

