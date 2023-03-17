CCTV shows 'childlike' partially-blind woman telling cyclist to 'get off the f***ing pavement' moments before fatal crash

By Danielle DeWolfe

CCTV footage shows the moment a partially-blind woman waved a cyclist into oncoming traffic while yelling "get off the f***ing pavement" just moments before she fatally hit by a car - despite telling police she "can't remember" what she said.

Auriol Grey, 49, was found guilty of manslaughter earlier this month and sentenced to three years in prison after her outburst caused 77-year-old Celia Ward to fall into the road.

The grandmother can be seen toppling from her bike, landing in the path of an oncoming car which struck her, causing fatal injuries.

Grey, who has cerebral palsy, is said to have made contact with Ms Ward during the incident, however failed to wait for police, instead leaving the scene to do her shopping.

When asked why, she later told officers she failed to speak to emergency services because "they weren't there".

The CPS has revealed the footage following her conviction, alongside additional video of an interview with police in which Grey tells them she "can't remember" the details of the accident.

The interview footage shows Grey being asked by police whether she had touched the bike or rider before the collision, with Grey replying: "Only in a vague way".

Despite Grey's insistence she "couldn't remember" whether she said anything to the victim, officers showing her CCTV footage later point out that her lips are moving.

In response, Grey said she asked Ms Ward to "slow down".

Officers also point out that Grey has her hand "on [Ms Ward's] jacket", to which Grey again says: 'I can't remember'.

It follows a backlash from campaigners who criticised her sentence as harsh, with Grey reportedly estranged from her family with only one friend