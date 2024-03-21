King Charles' cousin on the run after hurling racist abuse in McDonald's and threatening to stab social worker

Rowan Lascelles. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles' distant cousin is wanted by police after being convicted of racist and homophobic abuse in a McDonald's and threatening to stab a homeless support worker.

Rowan Lascelles, Charles' second cousin once removed, was found guilty in absence of racially aggravated harassment and causing fear of violence in Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He had already admitted three counts of criminal damage for breaking two office windows and for damaging a police cell.

The court heard that Lascelles, 46, went into a McDonald's in Kilburn, north-west London last September, called two men he believed to be gay "b**** boys" and also made a lewd sexual comment towards them.

Lascelles, who is 68th in line to the throne, then repeatedly shouted the 'N-word' at the counter and towards the kitchen, until confronted by a black man. At that point he said: "Go on, let me say it one more time," Mail Online reported. Police were called and Lascelles was arrested.

Rowan Lascelles. Picture: Social media

Also last September, Lascelles approached the St Mungo's Westminster homeless outreach centre and pressed the intercom buzzer while kicking the door.

Manager Claire Hopkins told the court: "I could hear he was shouting but couldn't hear what he was saying initially.

"One staff member was outside trying to get in so we made the decision to go outside and support her to come into building.

"When she came in Rowan placed his foot and shoulder against the door to prevent me from closing it and that's when he started shouting again.

"He was shouting about a colleague of mine called Maria and making quite specific threats to Maria that he wanted to smash her head in."

Lascelles also told Ms Hopkins: 'I'm going to get a knife and stab you in the face," the court heard.

She said she was frightened by this and closed the door as quickly as possible. Lascelles went off, but came back and smashed two windows. He disappeared before police arrived.

Ms Hopkins said: "I was scared, we have metal bars on the side of our windows so I was really grateful for that as it meant he couldn't have come in."

Lascelles has been known to the homeless support service since 2020. He is now living in a house share through a housing association.

Ms Hopkins said: "There have been periods where Rowan has been friendly and as a charity we have been able to support him but also other incidents where he has been aggressive and threatening."

He admitted causing criminal damage to the windows, and also to a police cell in Colindale, north London.

He also pleaded guilty to two separate incidents in Victoria Station last year: one of racially or religiously motivated harassment, and another of threatening behaviour.

Lascelles, the great-great grandson of King George V, has 15 previous convictions for 21 offences. He is the son of James Lascelles, a musician who set up a commune in Suffolk in the 1970s.

A warrant is now out for his arrest, and he will be sentenced at a future unfixed date when police find him.