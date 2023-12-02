Harry and Meghan urged to support Charles and royals amid Archie racism row, as Boris Johnson weighs in

2 December 2023, 10:18

Harry and Meghan were urged to back Charles
Harry and Meghan were urged to back Charles. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Harry and Megan have been urged to give their public backing to the rest of the royal family after two members were named in the race row over their son Archie's skin colour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not broken their silence since the controversy of Omid Scobie's book Endgame.

The title, which contains a raft of serious claims against the monarchy, was printed in the Netherlands with two royals identified as those who asked Meghan about her son Archie's skin colour.

The copies were recalled and pulped as Mr Scobie blamed a translation error. The royal author, often said to be close to the Sussexes, has denied Meghan was behind the leaks and claimed the two royals were identified in a letter she sent to the King.

Read more: Palace insiders accuse Harry and Meghan after names of royals 'who asked about Archie's skin colour' leaked

Read more: Kate fears Christmas showdown if Harry and Meghan 'gatecrash' family celebrations

King Charles III
King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

But their identification in the book risks damaging the monarchy. Sources close to the royals said: "For the couple that talked about ‘death by a thousand no comments’, the silence at this point is deafening," the Telegraph reported.

Others close to the Sussexes pointed out that they have never themselves called any royals themselves racist.

It came as some publicly defended the royals amid the accusations. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the alleged comments were "not remotely racist".

Sir Trevor Phillips, the former head of the Commission for Racial Equality, called it a "nonsense story".

King Charles will consult his advisers next week
King Charles will consult his advisers next week. Picture: Alamy

But the revelations could end any chance of Harry mending relations with the King - who is speaking to his top advisers next week to discuss the next steps.

"This could not have come at a worse moment in Charles's career," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun as the King opened the Cop28 climate talks with a speech in Dubai.

"Charles and Harry's relationship was at an all-time low before but this may have fractured it beyond all repair.

"It could spell the end game for them."

That is despite Harry having called the King to wish him a happy birthday and sent him a video of Archie, aged four, and Lilibet, two.

They were reportedly due to chat again over the phone.

King Charles will meet with senior advisers next week, after returning from Cop28.

The Mail reported they are "greatly encouraged" by the public's reaction to Mr Scobie's claims, detecting sympathy to the Palace. They are said to be "considering all options".

Mr Scobie has said an investigation into how the names were printed is under way, but refused to apologise, saying he was unsure what happened.

The rift with Harry and Charles may never now be repaired, it's been claimed
The rift with Harry and Charles may never now be repaired, it's been claimed. Picture: Alamy

"I am as frustrated as everyone else," he said after the furore over the Dutch language copies erupted.

"The book I wrote, the book I edited, the book I signed off on, did not have names in it."

Sources close to the Sussexes say Meghan did not leak the names of the two royals to Scobie and "never intended them to be publicly identified".

The Palace is also investigating to ensure it could not have leaked from within, but sources have said the letter is locked away and only a "tiny handful" of people ever saw it.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The war is continuing as talks to restart the truce have broken down

Talks to restart Israel-Hamas truce break down, as IDF issues fresh evacuation orders for southern Gaza

Oil refinery

50 oil companies pledge to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030

Manchester United have had to rethink their travel plans

Snow chaos across UK as icy blasts causes widespread disruption, as Manchester United's flight to Newcastle axed

Israel Palestinians

Death toll in Gaza ‘passes 15,200 with women and children making up 70%’

Major Kevin McCool has died aged 32

Tributes pour in for 'exceptional' British army officer, 32, who died while off-duty in Kenya

Queen Mary University of London

Jewish students at east London university 'subjected to Hitler jokes and threats of violence' by other students

Alexei Navalny

Russia brings new charges against jailed Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny

COP28 Climate Summit

Developing nations press rich world to fight climate change at Cop28 summit

Russia LGBTQ Crackdown

Police raid Moscow gay bars after court labels LGBT+ movement ‘extremist’

Israel Palestinians

Israel intensifies assault on southern Gaza amid fears over civilian deaths

A man died after the blast

Horror as elderly man dies after Edinburgh gas explosion that flattened home, as man and woman rescued

'At least 200 killed' in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war restarted

'Nearly 200 killed' in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war restarted, as IDF pounds south of strip despite fears for civilians

Snow continued to cause disruption on Saturday

Snow chaos as flights suspended, and trains and sports events axed amid -5C temperatures

Two people have been rescued from a house after a gas explosion in Edinburgh

Two people rescued after house flattened in gas explosion in Edinburgh

Derek Chauvin

George Floyd killer police officer Derek Chauvin 'stabbed 22 times' in prison by former mafia member

Capitol Riot Texas

Appeals court rules lawsuits against Trump over January 6 riot can move forward

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles's relationship with Harry could be beyond repair

King Charles's relationship with Harry 'beyond repair' as Palace considers legal action in Archie race row
Israel Palestinians

Israel urges civilians to leave homes in Gaza as war with Hamas resumes

Federal Prisons Chauvin

Inmate charged with attempted murder after Derek Chauvin stabbed 22 times

Snow and ice warnings are in place across the UK

Is it going to snow this weekend? Map of ice warnings in place as -10C Scandinavian freeze hits UK
Boris Johnson is due to apologise at the Covid Inquiry next week

Boris Johnson 'to apologise at Covid Inquiry and admit mistakes' in next week's showdown

Barclays is closing more branches

Barclays to close 18 more branches as 'shift from high street' continues - is your local affected?
Kenya Cult Leader

Kenyan cult leader sentenced to 18 months for film violations

Rishi Sunak has said he should not be judged for how long he spent at Cop28

Judge me on results, not for how long I was at Cop28, pleads Rishi Sunak - after spending just 12 hours at climate talks
Israel-Hamas conflict

Met has ‘locally led’ London policing plan for expected pro-Palestine protests

Brigit Forsyth has died.

Still Open All Hours and Likely Lads star Brigit Forsyth dies aged 83

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has insisted she didn't leak the names of the royals at the centre of the race scandal to Omid Scobie

Meghan insists she didn't leak names of royals at centre of race row to Endgame author Omid Scobie
Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row
William and Kate dazzled on the red carpet as they brushed off Scobie's claims

William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit