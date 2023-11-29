Kate fears Christmas showdown if Harry and Meghan 'gatecrash' family celebrations

Kate fears a Christmas showdown with Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Princess of Wales is reportedly "anxious" over the possibility that Harry and Meghan could "gatecrash" the Royal Family's "peaceful" Christmas plans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Insiders say Kate "wouldn't put it past" Meghan Markle and her family to turn up at the family's gathering uninvited for a royal "showdown".

It has been reported that the Duchess of Sussex is "desperate" for Prince Harry to patch things up with his father and brother, and Kate is worried the time will come over the festive period.

Kate, William, Harry and Meghan. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Omid Scobie threatens to name royals at centre of racism storm amid growing row over incendiary Endgame claims

Read More: Kate was ‘cold’ towards Meghan during ‘cries for help’ and jokingly ‘shivers’ at mention of Duchess’ name, book claims

A source told Closer: "She's made no secret of the fact that she’s also concerned they may effectively try to gate-crash the family festivities. If that happened, she’d be furious.

"The plans are all so up in the air and they're not sure what's happening, which is naturally creating a lot of unsettled feelings and Kate is feeling stressed and on edge about it all,.

"Kate just wants a peaceful family Christmas without drama and she knows that if Harry and Meghan show up it will ruin it and they'll be forced to endure yet more conflict and upset."

The source admitted that Prince William is "just as anxious" and has "no desire to see his brother" but would "love to see his niece and nephew."

It appears King Charles is "unlikely" to invite the Sussexes to England for the festive period.

The royal family has been rocked by revelations in Omid Scobie's new book Endgame. The royal family have yet to comment on the book.