Kate was ‘cold’ towards Meghan during ‘cries for help’ and jokingly ‘shivers’ at mention of Duchess’ name, book claims

The new book has claimed that Kate was 'cold' towards Meghan during her 'cries for help'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales has been accused of being “cold” towards Meghan amid her “cries for help” in a new bombshell book about the Royal Family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Omid Scobie - who is close to Harry and Meghan - published his hotly-anticipated book about the royals titled ‘Endgame’ on Tuesday.

In a series of damning accusations about those in the Royal Family, the Prince and Princess of Wales are among those whose names have made an appearance in the new book.

The book began to stir tensions even ahead of its official Tuesday release, from comments about the skin colour of Archie to King Charles's alleged "fool" remark about Harry.

But the latest accusation to hit headlines takes aim at the Princess of Wales.

According to a source in the book, Kate can be “cold if she doesn’t like someone”. This, the source adds, “is a side of Kate that rarely gets written about”.

“Advocating for mental health causes – the mental health of mothers, for that matter – but ignoring her own sister-in-law’s cries for help seemed out of character for someone the public knew as sweet and easy to get along with," Scobie writes.

"There was a coldness towards Meghan from the very early stages that I always found quite surprising."

He continued: "I always found it interesting that when Meghan was going through the sort of toughest days of her life, and struggling with mental health issues… someone within the family who’s experienced that glare as a newcomer for the first time herself… wasn’t able to turn around and help a family member. To me, I think that speaks a lot to someone’s character."

The book also goes onto claim that Kate jokingly ‘shivers’ at the mention of Meghan’s name and that the pair haven’t spoken since 2019.

Scobie took aim at Kate in his book. Picture: Alamy

Scobie's book quotes a source, apparently close to the royals, who said Kate spent "more time speaking about Meghan" than actually talking to her.

“At the very least the institution ignored Meghan when she was in pain. It's a dismal record, and with William now openly claiming his mother was essentially too paranoid to speak the truth, it proves the institution still operates under the principle that women not born into the family are, ultimately, disposable," Scobie writes.

He also added: “The new King is still dealing with the fallout from his inability to convene and command his own family. His ineptitude surrounding the Harry and Meghan saga has effectively turned the couple into the disruptors they were feared to become in the first place.”

Scobie was co-author of the 2021 book, Finding Freedom, which among a number of claims, alleged that Prince Harry was infuriated by Prince William’s perceived snobbish attitude towards Meghan.

Omid Scobie said he shares mutual friends with the Duchess who helped inform the book. Picture: Alamy

What other claims are made?

Two royals commented on Archie's skin colour

The royal author says he knows the two people who allegedly asked about Archie's skin colour.

He said their names are revealed in letters between Meghan and the King.

He has not revealed them but his book says two people raised the question before Meghan gave birth to him.

Previously, Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey a royal asked "how dark" his skin would be.

King Charles blasted Harry as a "fool" over Netflix documentary

Charles branded Harry "that fool" after the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan was released, Scobie has said.

He then refused to meet with his son after telling an assistant to say he was busy, Endgame claims.

King warned royals not to trust Harry

Scobie says the King sent a message around warning royals they were "not to trust" Harry in the wake of Spare.

The bombshell memoir, which came out in January, contained a series of allegations against the royals.

William "power hungry" and desperate for the throne

Scobie portrays William as a "power-hungry heir to the throne" who is "eager to ascend".

He claims a "real impatience" has been put up around him, and he depicts the Prince of Wales as "unpredictable", and "colder" than his father."

He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way," Scobie says.

Other claims mentioned include an alleged growing rift between William and the King, Queen Camilla’s frustration with “wokeism” and that Harry was “kept in the dark” about the Queen’s death.