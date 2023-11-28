Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame

28 November 2023, 00:17

Omid Scobie's new book contains a raft of claims about the royals
Omid Scobie's new book contains a raft of claims about the royals

By Will Taylor

A new book about the royals has caused a storm with a raft of claims against the family.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Omid Scobie - who is close to Harry and Meghan - is bringing out "Endgame", complete with a series of damning accusations.

From comments about the skin colour of Archie to King Charles's alleged "fool" remark about Harry, these are the most explosive parts of the book.

Two royals commented on Archie's skin colour

The royal author says he knows the two people who allegedly asked about Archie's skin colour.

He said their names are revealed in letters between Meghan and the King.

He has not revealed them but his book says two people raised the question before Meghan gave birth to him.

Previously, Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey a royal asked "how dark" his skin would be.

Read more: Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims

Scobie claims Harry was called a "fool" by King Charles
Scobie claims Harry was called a "fool" by King Charles

King Charles blasted Harry as a "fool" over Netflix documentary

Charles branded Harry "that fool" after the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan was released, Scobie has said.

He then refused to meet with his son after telling an assistant to say he was busy, Endgame claims.

King warned royals not to trust Harry

Scobie says the King sent a message around warning royals they were "not to trust" Harry in the wake of Spare.

The bombshell memoir, which came out in January, contained a series of allegations against the royals.

William 'power hungry' and desperate for the throne

Scobie portrays William as a "power-hungry heir to the throne" who is "eager to ascend".

He claims a "real impatience" has been put up around him, and he depicts the Prince of Wales as "unpredictable", and "colder" than his father.

"He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way," Scobie says.

Read more: Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry

Growing rift between William and the King

Scobie suggests a growing "rift" is developing between the King and William, with the Prince of Wales wanting to do things "the Cambridge way".

According to Scobie, Charles and William are both frustrated with Harry but have different ideas about the running of the royal family, with Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace "hives of competing agendas".

Prince William has been portrayed as power hungry in the book
Prince William has been portrayed as power hungry in the book

Harry 'kept in the dark' about Queen's death

Among the most damning claims in the book is the suggestion that Harry was ghosted by his brother when he messaged about Queen Elizabeth's death.

He claims Harry texted William to find out how he planned to get up to Balmoral in the hope they would go together.

But he never replied even though there was space on the private plane used by senior royals to fly to Scotland, Scobie wrote, claiming William "clearly didn't want to see his brother".

Read more: King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims

King Charles is said to have told royals not to trust Harry
King Charles is said to have told royals not to trust Harry

"With no further information from other family members or Palace aides, the Sussexes and their team had to operate in the dark," Scobie said.

"Harry was informed that William had already secured a flight with his uncles Andrew and Edward (and Edward's wife, Sophie), but he couldn't get in touch with anyone about joining that flight."

Royal insiders have been infuriated by the claims.

Kate's rivalry with Meghan

Kate views Meghan as her rival and the pair have had "almost zero communication since the end of 2019, close to when "Megxit" happened, it is said.

Scobie's book quotes a source, apparently close to the royals, who said Kate spent "more time speaking about Meghan" than actually talking to her.

He claims Kate would shake with laughter when she hears about Meghan.

Camilla frustrated by "wokeism"

The Queen is said to roll her eyes when topics like gender identity are brought up.

She is so exasperated by veganism she gets annoyed when she sees gluten-free or non-dairy options on menus, it is claimed.

