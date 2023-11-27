Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry

Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Fresh claims that Prince William briefed against his own brother have been criticised as ‘outrageous’.

Allies of the Prince of Wales have leapt to his defence, angry at suggestions made in Omid Scobie’s new book on the Royals.

Scobie suggests William ‘prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy’ over his brother and took steps to undermine Harry and Meghan.

The book also makes claims of a growing ‘rift’ between Charles and William, saying he wants to do things ‘the Cambridge way’.

According to Scobie, Charles and William are both frustrated with Harry but have different ideas about the running of the Royal family, saying Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace are ‘hives of competing agendas’.

Claims about the Prince of Wales in the new book have sparked criticism. Picture: Alamy

One person close to William told the Daily Mail: “He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media.

“Like Harry, he is scarred by his childhood experiences, seeing his mother and father engaged in what was dubbed ‘the war of the Wales’s. He never wanted history to repeat itself.

“That was something that he and Harry were meant to be united on.”

Kensington Palace has not commented.

'The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories is totally fabricated,' an ally of William said. Picture: Alamy

His new book has sparked controversy with further claims about Prince Archie’s skin colour. In it, he claims that two people in royal circles expressed concern about Prince Archie’s skin but he says libel laws prevented him from naming them.

Scobie posted on Twitter yesterday: “Hardly a surprise that the twisting of facts and misquoting going on right now has reached new levels of desperation. Looking forward to people being able to read the book for themselves on Tuesday — and hearing my actual voice set some nonsense straight in interviews this week.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.