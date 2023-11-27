Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims

By Jasmine Moody

The two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour have been revealed in letters between Megan Markle and King Charles, royal reporter Omid Scobie has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked the race row by alleging that a member of the royal family, whom they did not name, during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Mr Scobie's book, Endgame, claims that Megan named two members of the royal family who contributed to the "conversations" in private letters she wrote to King Charles III.

In an interview with Good Morning, ahead of the book's release on 28 November, the reporter said: "I do know who made the comments about Archie's skin colour.

"The names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged sometime after the Oprah interview.

"We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that's how Meghan felt. Those conversations were, and that he wanted to, sort of as a representative for the family, have that conversation with her.

"And it is why I personally think they have been able to move forward with some kind of line of communication afterwards. Though they may not see eye to eye on it", he added.

Allegedly, the two royal family members feared "how dark" Archie's skin would turn out.

The reporter is unable to disclose who exactly the members are due to UK law.

Mr Scobie's book has been described as "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy."

The book description reads: "An unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple are 'categorically unaffiliated' with Scobie's book, MailOnline reports.

Endgame has been heavily criticised for its discrepancies.

One is a claim about the circumstances behind Diana's death.

The royal reporter has also written that the Royal Household's diversity drive is just a PR stunt. Picture: Alamy

Other claims include that the Place lied and said Camilla would not be Queen, although Queen Elizabeth II said it was her "sincere wish" in 2020.

The royal reporter has also written that the Royal Household's diversity drive is just a PR stunt.

However, the then Prince Charles hired a Guyanan woman, Colleen Harris as press secretary chief in 1998 and a British Nigerian woman, Eva Omaghomi, as community engagement chief in 2021.

In addition, the book claims that King Charles did not attempt to fix his relationship with Harry after Mexit, although Harry was invited to his coronation.

The Duke turned down an offer to send the anniversary of the Queen's death at Balmoral with his father earlier in 2023.