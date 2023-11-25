Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are understood to have not spoken in four years, according to a bombshell book.

Kate also spent more time "talking about" Meghan than actually with her, author Omid Scobie - a firm friend of Meghan and Harry - has claimed.

His latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, suggests that Kate even "shudders and giggles" every time she hears Meghan's name.

Some insiders have said there is little surprise that there has been no "direct communication" since 2019 as the couple left for Canada that year.

Mr Scobie goes on to claim that Harry and Meghan sent William and Kate's children Christmas presents gifts last year but got no response from the family.

He says Harry has given up on getting an "apology or explanation" from his brother or King Charles.

Harry allegedly said: "At this point, who cares - right?"

It comes after it emerged that Meghan said two members of the royal household discussed "concerns" about the colour of her baby's skin.

The two people accused are not named in the book, which is released on Tuesday but has been seen by the Sun early.

Mr Scobie said that "laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were" in the book, which is called Endgame.

It is unclear if the second person who has been accused of harbouring racist views is a member of the royal family itself, but they are said to be a member of the royal household.