Meghan says there's a 'second royal racist' who 'raised concerns about Archie's skin colour', according to bombshell book

Meghan has said two members of the royal household asked questions about Archie's skin colour. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle said that two members of the royal household discussed "concerns" about the colour of her baby's skin, a new book will claim.

Meghan previously said that an unnamed member of the household had raised questions about the skin tone of Archie, her son with Prince Harry, before she gave birth.

She told Oprah Winfrey that a royal had asked "how dark his (Archie’s) skin might be when he’s born".

But now author Omid Scobie - a firm friend of Meghan and Harry - has claimed that Meghan said there were two members of the royal family who took part in the discussions about their son, who is now four.

The two people accused are not named in the book, which is released on Tuesday but has been seen by the Sun early.

ce Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie. Picture: Getty

Mr Scobie said that "laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were" in the book, which is called Endgame.

It is unclear if the second person who has been accused of harbouring racist views is a member of the royal family itself, but they are said to be a member of the royal household.

Meghan told Winfrey in the famous 2021 interview that there were "several conversations" about her son's skin tone, but said revealing who was involved in the talks "would be very damaging to them".

During a discussion about Archie and his role in the Royal Family, Meghan told the talk show host that there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born".

Harry, Meghan and Archie. Picture: Alamy

A shocked Oprah asked: "Who is having that conversation?"

Meghan replied by saying there were "several conversations" with the Duke of Sussex about Archie's skin tone and "what that would mean or look like" for the family.

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be "too brown" and if that would be a problem, Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

The Queen responded to the row by saying that "recollections may vary" about the discussions.