Prince Harry 'ready to forget' Royal Family feud but Meghan 'never wants to set foot' in England

The Sussexes relocated to the United States in 2020. Picture: Getty

By Ana Truesdale

Extracts from Omid Scobie's new book Endgame claim Prince Harry is 'ready to forget' his row with the rest of the Royal Family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A French publication shared extracts from Endgame, the new book by Omid Scobie, which suggest that Prince Harry is “ready to forget” his row with the Royal Family.

The royal author co-wrote Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family with Carolyn Durand.

French Magazine Paris Match revealed Scobie alleges that Prince Harry said: “I’m ready to forget. Get an apology or explanation? At this point, who cares, right?”

He is reportedly referring to his feud with his family.

Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020.

The extracts claim that Harry has accepted that he might not find common ground with his family.

They allege Prince William especially refuses to discuss it.

Read more: Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday

Read more: Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

Omid Scobie reportedly suggests in his new book that Meghan “never wants to set foot” in England again.

Although, it has been rumoured that the Sussexes wouldn’t refuse a Christmas invitation to Sandringham.

A source recently told The Times: "I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays."

The new book Endgame also reportedly reveals that Harry and Meghan keep King Charles III updated about their family life by sending him pictures of their children.

The Sussexes have two children: four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet.