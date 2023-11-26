King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims

The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.
King Charles slammed "that fool" Prince Harry after his and Meghan's explosive Netflix documentary, a bombshell book has claimed.

The King was far from happy following the release of Harry and Meghan's documentary, author Omid Scobie - a firm friend of the couple - said.

The revelation came in Mr Scobie's latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, which also claims that there was a second royal racist who raised concerns about Archie's skin colour and that Meghan and Kate have not spoken in four years.

Harry's relationship with the senior royals has been strained since he and Meghan made the decision to step back from royal duties and move to the US.

Addressing the documentary, Mr Scobie says: "At the Palace, heads were in hands and migraines were brewing."

"(The show) took the wind out of everyone’s sails," one aide said, according to The Sun on Sunday.

"(He) went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticising 'that fool.'"

The six-episode docuseries was released in December 2022, with the couple discussing Megxit, racism and their new life in California in the opening episodes.

The book also suggests that King Charles is "a flawed father", with William also coming under fire, according to extracts seen by the Mail on Sunday.

Mr Scobie claims that the Prince of Wales did not like Meghan from the beginning and distanced himself following their wedding.

The book also suggests that Kate and William thought the South Park episode mocking Harry and Meghan was "hilarious".

The US cartoon mocked the couple in an episode titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour which aired in February.

