Omid Scobie threatens to name royals at centre of racism storm amid growing row over incendiary Endgame claims

Omid Scobie has said the names of those at the centre of the royal race row could come out. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Omid Scobie has threatened to identify the royals at the centre of the racism row as the storm grows surrounding his book Endgame.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Scobie said he could not name those involved at the moment but said they could be identified in the future.

He told ABC broadcast on the network's Nightline programme: "Unfortunately, those are two names that I have to keep to myself for now.

"But I do wonder if that might change over the future. It does seem that Harry and Meghan have decided to put that to rest."

Omid Scobie. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Second Royal 'identified' as racist in Dutch translation of Endgame as author Omid Scobie insists he's not to blame

Read More: Who is Omid Scobie and why is a royal accused of asking about Archie's skin colour?

Yesterday his controversial new book Endgame was pulled from sale in the Netherlands yesterday after it apparently identified two family members, one by name.

The book’s Dutch publishers said they had been told to halt sales at the eleventh hour, with copies now set to be pulped.

The English version of the book does not name the royal accused by Meghan of expressing ‘concern’ about Archie’s skin colour, a claim that first emerged in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The book goes further to claim similar remarks were made by a second person in the Royal household.

Mr Scobie has insisted he is not to blame for the"translation error" which led to the Dutch version of his book apparently naming the royal.

He told Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch.

But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control.“I wrote and edited the English version. There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it.”

Harry, Meghan and Archie. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Dutch speakers say edition naming Royals ‘as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book can't be a mistranslation - as copies pulped

In interviews promoting his book, Scobie said that he wondered why the couple did not continue the discussion after Meghan accused an unnamed royal of expressing 'concern' about her future son Archie's skin colour in her Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

Meghan told Oprah: “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time . . . so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

Asked if she would reveal who asked, Meghan replied: "I think that would be very damaging to them."

Scobie told how the row "disappeared out of sight", despite the Sussexes having a chance to say more about it in their Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir Spare.