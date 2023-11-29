Who is Omid Scobie and why is a royal accused of asking about Archie's skin colour?

29 November 2023, 00:19

Scobie's book Endgame had to be pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands
Scobie's book Endgame had to be pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Omid Scobie has begun a barrage of controversies with the publication of his new book Endgame.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The royal author, who is close to Meghan and Harry, has included a raft of serious claims in his latest title.

These include suggestions of a rift between King Charles and Prince William and an allegation that Harry was left in the dark when the late Queen died.

But among the most prominent is his claim a royal asked about Archie's skin colour.

And now, a publisher has had to pull the sale of the Dutch language copy after a name of a royal was printed in the passage about that alleged episode - with Scobie having said he would not name them due to libel laws.

Here is everything you need to know about this royal row.

Read more: Omid Scobie denies being responsible as royal 'mistakenly named as racist who asked about Archie's skin colour' in book

Scobie's new book has caused a storm
Scobie's new book has caused a storm. Picture: Getty

Who is Omid Scobie?

Scobie has covered the royals extensively and travelled with Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, according to his royal editor-at-large biography on Harper's Bazaar.

He is routinely reported as being close to the Sussexes. He published Finding Freedom, covering Harry and Meghan, in the wake of "Megxit".

The 42-year-old's depicitons of the Sussexes is usually positive. Recent headlines on the couple for Harper's Bazaar include "Inside Prince Harry’s “Very Special” Visit to London, Where He Honored His Grandmother" and "Prince Harry and Meghan Make Rare Video Appearance to Help Young Leaders".

His most recent piece on the site features a black and white photo of Kate Middleton as the thumbnail, with the headline: "We Know So Little About Princess Kate. That's By Design."

Read more: Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame

Endgame had to be pulled from shelves over a passage about a royal's alleged questions over Archie's skin colour
Endgame had to be pulled from shelves over a passage about a royal's alleged questions over Archie's skin colour. Picture: Alamy

What is the race row surrounding Archie?

After Megxit, the Sussexes carried out an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It was claimed a royal had asked about what Archie's skin colour might be when he was born.

But Meghan refused to name the royal, saying she wanted to avoid "damaging" them.

Harry would later deny his family is racist but said there is an element of "unconscious bias" at play.

However, Scobie has now claimed he knows the name of the royal after they were named in correspondence between Meghan and the King.

Does Omid Scobie's Endgame reveal the royal?

Scobie has refused to name the royal, citing the possibility of being sued.

But he has also claimed a second person in the royal household echoed the remarks about Archie's skin colour.

While the book discusses Meghan's correspondence, he has not named them. However, it has emerged a name has been printed in the Dutch language version of Endgame.

That has led to it being pulled from the shelves at the last minute.

A spokesperson for Dutch publisher Xander said: "[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified."

Scobie denied he was responsible, telling Dutch TV: "The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control.

"I wrote and edited the English version. There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it."

What have the royals said?

In similar fashion to how they have dealt with claims raised by the Sussexes, the Palace has not responded directly to the accusations.

This has previously been referred to as a "dignified silence".

But the late Queen did respond to the original claims raised about a royal's remarks over Archie's skin.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," she said.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sunak has invited the ire of Greece

'Even Israel and Hamas talk!': Rishi Sunak accused of 'disrespecting the Greek people' in Elgin Marbles snub

Amazon offices in New York

Amazon launches business chatbot powered by generative AI

Brits are in line for a payout if they use less energy

Brits in line for payout if they use less energy on Wednesday night as National Grid scheme kicks in

Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour

Omid Scobie denies being responsible as royal 'mistakenly named as racist who asked about Archie's skin colour' in book

The coffin of former first lady Rosalynn Carter inside Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta

Rosalynn Carter honoured by family, friends, US first ladies and presidents

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid allegations

Palestinians walk by a destroyed building in Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip

More hostages and prisoners freed on fifth day of temporary Israel-Hamas truce

Some 100,000 people are affected by alopecia, according to the National Institute for Health.

'I'm seriously thinking of getting them tattooed': Louis Theroux shares alopecia update as hair loss affects his eyebrows
The lyric sheet sold for £89,000.

David Bowie's handwritten lyrics for Rock n' Roll Suicide and Suffragette City sell at auction for £89k

Sir Alex has left the £3.5m home he shared with late wife Cathy

Sir Alex Ferguson moves into new £1.2m Cheshire home to be close to son after wife Cathy dies

Lianne Sharabi, 48, and daughters Noiya, 16 and Yahel, 13, were killed by Hamas, while Eli is still in captivity

British families of Hamas hostages say UK government has 'abandoned' them

Pope Francis

Pope cancels trip to Dubai for Cop28 on doctors’ orders after getting flu

Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas speaks to Indian film producer Shailendra Singh at a session on the last day of the 54th International Film Festival of India, in Goa

Michael Douglas honoured at International Film Festival of India

Aretha Franklin

Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons

It is reported that William fell for her instantly when he saw Kate on the catwalk.

The Crown recreates 'knockout' moment Kate caught William's eye whilst modelling see-through knitted dress

Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour

Royal 'mistakenly named as racist who asked about Archie's skin colour' as Omid Scobie's book pulled over error

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pushkar Singh Dhami, right, chief minister of the state of Uttarakhand, greeting a worker rescued from the site of an under-construction road tunnel that collapsed in Silkyara in the northern Indian s

Indian rescuers pull out all 41 workers who were trapped in tunnel for 17 days

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief

Ukraine spy chief’s wife treated for suspected poisoning with heavy metals

Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted inspection

Headteacher who took own life after critical Ofsted report 'was tearful and could not speak' during inspection
Theater-Eddie Izzard

Eddie Izzard to play every part in Hamlet on return to New York stage

Taylor Swift 'turned down an invitation to perform at Charles' coronation'

Taylor Swift 'turned down offer to perform at King Charles' coronation' as monarch 'doesn't have enough gravitas'
Warwick's students' union in the eighth in the UK to vote to ban meat and dairy as part of an ongoing campaign for more sustainable catering in higher education.

Where's the beef?: Vegan diet to be 'imposed' on Warwick University students after vote banning meat and dairy products
Russia North Macedonia OSCE

Top diplomats of Baltics and Ukraine to boycott meeting over Lavrov invitation

Kfir Bibas' family worry he is being used as a trophy

Family of 10-month Israeli baby held hostage fear Hamas 'keeping him as a trophy' as he is not on latest release list
Lisa Wilkinson denied that greed was a factor in the company's demise

Wilko former boss denies greed was part of retail chain's collapse, after family pockets £9 million dividend
India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin helping 41 workers out of collapsed road tunnel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away

Sadly 2023 looks like it will end as it began with Royals at war over a book and any reconciliation light years away
The new book has claimed that Kate was 'cold' towards Meghan during her 'cries for help'.

Kate was ‘cold’ towards Meghan during ‘cries for help’ and jokingly ‘shivers’ at mention of Duchess’ name, book claims
Meghan Markle faces a court battle against her half-sister Samantha.

Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit