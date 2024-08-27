Body of woman found in search for mum, 66, after she vanished ‘without a trace’

Christine Stenson, 66, from the Wheatley area of Doncaster, was last seen on August 12. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A body has been found in the search for a woman who went missing more than two weeks ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christine Stenson, 66, from the Wheatley area of Doncaster on 12 August in the evening.

She was last seen on the camera at around 6pm on Ascot Avenue, near the junction with Sandown Gardens – walking towards Everingham Road.

Police have not said where the body was found, but said although formal identification had yet to take place it was believed to be that of Ms Stenson.

South Yorkshire Police said it had deployed "numerous resources" to locate her.

Her family has been informed and the force said they continue to be supported by officers at this time.

A spokesperson said their thoughts were with Ms Stenson's "loved ones at this difficult time".

Update: Officers searching for missing 66-year-old woman Christine, who was last seen on Monday 12 August, have today (Tuesday 27 August) found a body.



While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Christine. pic.twitter.com/bx4gU2dSxs — South Yorkshire Police (@syptweet) August 27, 2024

In a post on social media, the force said: "Update: Officers searching for missing 66-year-old woman Christine, who was last seen on Monday 12 August, have today (Tuesday 27 August) found a body.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it to be that of Christine."

Police had earlier released a plea from her family for Christine to return home.

Read more: Wheelchair-bound 96-year-old becomes oldest woman in Britain to admit causing death by dangerous driving

Read more: Former teacher charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims