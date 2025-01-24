Tributes pour in for ‘lovely’ uni tutor, 48, stabbed to death in horror Plymouth attack – as man, 53, arrested

Paul Antony Butler, 53, was located and arrested in the Liskeard area of Cornwall, which is around 20 miles from Plymouth. Picture: Plymouth University, PA

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in for a “lovely” university tutor who was stabbed to death while at a Plymouth home.

Claire Butler, 48, was fatally wounded at a property on West Hoe Road, Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Armed police descended on the scene, launching a manhunt for her suspected attacker.

Police named Paul Anthony Butler, 53, as wanted in connection with the violent incident.

He is now in police custody after being arrested in Liskeard, Cornwall, on suspicion of murder.

The victim of the alleged attack has now been identified as 48-year-old university tutor Claire Butler.

Claire Butler was a tutor at Plymouth University. Picture: Plymouth University

A local told the MailOnline: "It's a huge shock, we only chatted to her a couple of days ago."

Tributes have since poured in for the beloved teacher, with one person writing online: "Claire was my personal tutor in university and genuinely helped me through some truly difficult times.

"Always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself. She was so proud when I finally graduated, and I told her that day that I could have never done it without her and I genuinely meant that.

"I cannot believe it. She was truly one of the most kind-hearted souls you’d ever meet and had so, so much going for her.

"She was an amazing tutor, phenomenal lecturer, and a phenomenal nurse. I’m so sorry to her family and those who loved her. Absolutely devastating."

Police are hunting Paul Antony Butler, 53, who they say could be 'armed and dangerous'. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Another wrote: "I am deeply saddened to hear about Claire's passing. She was such a sweet soul, and I had the privilege of being taught by her. Claire was not only a brilliant lecturer but also an inspiring presence.

"This news is truly heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

While a third said: "Rest in peace Claire! You were an amazing lecturer, so kind and a beacon of sunshine. I’m so so sorry.”

Devon and Cornwall Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of "previous contact with the victim".

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with her family at this time who we are continuing to support.

"Officers would like to thank the local community for their assistance and their patience while our enquiries continue into this incident."

Police were called at 8.55pm on Wednesday after the woman was found in West Hoe Road.

Forensic officers at the scene in Plymouth, Devon, where the woman was attacked on Wednesday. Picture date: Thursday January 23, 2025. Picture: Alamy

A shop worker said she heard "screams" and people asking for an ambulance to be called at the time of the incident.

David Badham, who runs the Central Convenience shop on the street, told the PA news agency: "I had a member of staff working and she said she heard screams.

"She obviously then popped her head out of the door to see what was going on, to hear people saying 'Call an ambulance'."